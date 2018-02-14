Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 14, 2018 | 1:05am GMT

Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana

A reveller catches a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana, U.S., February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller catches a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana, U.S., February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A reveller catches a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana, U.S., February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
1 / 19
Revellers participate during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Revellers participate during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Revellers participate during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
2 / 19
A reveller dives into mud during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller dives into mud during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A reveller dives into mud during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
3 / 19
Revellers gather before the beginning of the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Revellers gather before the beginning of the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Revellers gather before the beginning of the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
4 / 19
Revellers climb a greased pole in an attempt to release a chicken from a cage during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Revellers climb a greased pole in an attempt to release a chicken from a cage during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Revellers climb a greased pole in an attempt to release a chicken from a cage during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
5 / 19
Revellers gather in a field during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Revellers gather in a field during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Revellers gather in a field during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
6 / 19
A reveller participates during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller participates during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A reveller participates during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
7 / 19
A reveller dances during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller dances during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A reveller dances during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
8 / 19
A reveller participates during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller participates during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A reveller participates during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
9 / 19
In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, revellers chase a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, revellers chase a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, revellers chase a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
10 / 19
Revellers wait to participate in chasing a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Revellers wait to participate in chasing a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Revellers wait to participate in chasing a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
11 / 19
Revellers rest in a field during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Revellers rest in a field during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Revellers rest in a field during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
12 / 19
Revellers cross a bridge during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Revellers cross a bridge during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Revellers cross a bridge during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
13 / 19
A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
14 / 19
A reveller walks through a cemetery during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller walks through a cemetery during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A reveller walks through a cemetery during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
15 / 19
A reveller gathers before the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller gathers before the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A reveller gathers before the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
16 / 19
A reveller holds a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller holds a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A reveller holds a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
17 / 19
A reveller walks through a field during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller walks through a field during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A reveller walks through a field during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
18 / 19
Chickens are seen in a cage during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Chickens are seen in a cage during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Chickens are seen in a cage during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Next Slideshows

Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

13 Feb 2018
Germany's carnival

Germany's carnival

The Rose Monday parades in Mainz and Duesseldorf are the highlight of the German street carnival season.

13 Feb 2018
Carnival in Brazil's jungle

Carnival in Brazil's jungle

People celebrate the Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta, Brazil.

12 Feb 2018
War of the oranges

War of the oranges

Members of rival teams battle it out in a war with oranges during the annual carnival in the northern Italian town of Ivrea.

12 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

From lanterns to lion dances, the world celebrates the Year of the Dog.

Canada's indigenous warriors fight for their culture

Canada's indigenous warriors fight for their culture

The First Nations Indigenous Warriors was formed to reclaim the streets of Winnipeg's North End, a neighborhood challenged by substance abuse, suicides and the legacy of Canada's colonial policies.

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left at least 17 dead.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 6

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 6

Highlights from day six of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Gangland, El Salvador

Gangland, El Salvador

Inside the bloody battle against the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 street gangs.

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Art of the skeleton helmet

Art of the skeleton helmet

Designs on the skeleton track at the Winter Olympics.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast