Rwanda's mountain gorillas
An endangered high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family is seen inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda, January 9, 2018. A census of mountain gorillas due in March will likely show numbers have...more
Big Ben, 12 years old, an endangered high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family, walks past a warden inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. The last global survey in the Democratic Republic of...more
An endangered female high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family climbs down from the bamboo forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. Eugene Mutangana, the head of conservation at the Rwandan Development Board...more
Park wardens are seen in the forest as they track the high mountain gorillas from the Sabyinyo family, within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Endangered high mountain gorillas from Sabyinyo family play inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. Rwanda is keen to encourage tourists to see them, but tour operators and hoteliers say a government...more
Endangered high mountain gorillas from Sabyinyo family play inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Ecologist Craig Sholley tracks high mountain gorillas from the Sabyinyo family, within the forest in the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Endangered high mountain gorillas from Sabyinyo family react as they play inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Gihishamwotzi, 18, an endangered silverback high mountain gorilla from Sabyinyo family, rests atop trees inside the forest in the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Big Ben, 12 years old, an endangered high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family, walks inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A park warden is seen in the forest as they track the high mountain gorillas from the Sabyinyo family, within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An endangered baby high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family eats inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, in northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Gihishamwotzi, 18, an endangered silverback high mountain gorilla from Sabyinyo family, walks inside a forest in the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An endangered baby high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family plays inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A porter is seen in the forest as they track the high mountain gorillas from the Sabyinyo family, within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An endangered baby high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family is seen inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An endangered female high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family eats inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Gihishamwotzi, 18, an endangered silverback high mountain gorilla from Sabyinyo family, rests atop trees inside the forest in the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
