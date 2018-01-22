SAG Awards red carpet
Alison Brie. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Saoirse Ronan (L), Laurie Metcalf and Greta Gerwig (R). REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Allison Williams. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Allison Janney. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Saoirse Ronan. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Halle Berry. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Goldie Hawn. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dakota Fanning. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Laura Linney. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Elisabeth Moss. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Uzo Aduba. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Niecy Nash. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Holly Hunter. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Morgan Freeman and Rita Moreno. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Connie Britton. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Samira Wiley and writer Lauren Morelli. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Natalie Zea. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Yara Shahidi. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Taryn Manning. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Maya Rudolph. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Daniel Kaluuya. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Chrissy Metz. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Kelly Marie Tran. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
The Cast of Glow. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Larry David. REUTERS/Mike Blake
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Steve Carrell, Nancy Carrell. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gary Oldman. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dave Franco. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Milo Ventimiglia. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Natasha Lyonne and Clea DuVall. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Alison Sudol. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marisa Tomei. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Anthony Anderson and Alvina Renee. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Abbie Cornish. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Susan Kelechi Watson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dacre Montgomery (L), Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Joseph Fiennes, Maria Dolores Dieguez. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alison Sudol. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Maika Monroe and Joe Keery. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Caleb McLaughlin (L) and Marcus Scribner. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Betty Gilpin. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Giuliana Rancic. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Mike Blake
