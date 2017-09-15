Saint Martin after Hurricane Irma
A car drives past a boat washed up in Marigot in the island of Saint Martin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Residents stand around destroyed houses on St. Martin. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Aerial view of St. Martin. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Wrecked boats in a wharf in Marigot, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man walks past a boat washed up in Marigot, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman walks past debris in Marigot, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Two men talk next to buildings in Marigot, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman checks her phone as she charges the battery outside of a cell phone store in Marigot, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Buildings affected by Hurricane Irma in Marigot, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Residents walk in front of houses. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
View of damaged houses. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
An aerial view of houses. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Two people walk past debris in Marigot, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Workers clean a street in Marigot, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A view of the partially destroyed buildings by Irma during the visit of France's President Emmanuel Macron to the French Caribbean island of St. Martin September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Residents wait in front of houses destroyed. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
A man throws debris in a bin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Workers clean a street in Marigot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A cross with Jesus Christ is seen amid branches. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Buildings affected in Marigot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman pulls a suitcase as she walks past debris left in a street after Hurricane Irma in Marigot, Saint Martin island, France September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Wrecked boats are seen in a wharf. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People talk next to a damaged building. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
View of a restaurant in Marigot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man walks past debris. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Residents stand in front of houses. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Buildings damaged in Marigot, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Flipped out planes lie on the ground. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Next Slideshows
Blast in London underground
Several people are injured at a London underground station after witnesses reported a blast on a packed rush-hour commuter train.
Florida Keys damage from above
Aerial photos of the destruction to the Florida Keys following Hurricane Irma.
Frankfurt Auto Show
Concepts and reveals at the world's biggest motor show.
Florida Keys damage from above
Aerial photos of the destruction to the Florida Keys following Hurricane Irma.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.