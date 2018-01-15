Salmon fishing in Scotland
An angler fishes on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A Springer Spaniel jumps over a fishing rod on the riverbank on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Anglers cast their lines on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
An angler casts his line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A Quaich of whisky is thrown in the river to bless the river on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
An angler has a glass of whisky on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Lures are seen on an angler's hat on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Anglers cast their lines on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
An angler has a glass of whisky on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
An angler casts his line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
An angler casts his line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A Lure is attached to a rod the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Anglers walk across the bridge at Kenmore on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Next Slideshows
Rwanda's mountain gorillas
Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea
Rescue boats resume their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into...
Northern Ireland hidden in fog
Heavy fog cancels flights in Belfast.
MORE IN PICTURES
Puerto Rico in the dark
Almost four months ago, Hurricane Maria decimated the U.S. territory's outdated electric grid so forcefully that 40 percent of its 3.4 million residents remain without power.
Detroit Auto Show
Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
Dakar Rally 2018
Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.
Best of Australian Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.
Protesting the pope
Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.
Starlings in the sky
A murmuration of starlings dance in the sky.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.