Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jan 15, 2018 | 6:40pm GMT

Salmon fishing in Scotland

An angler fishes on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

An angler fishes on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
An angler fishes on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
1 / 13
A Springer Spaniel jumps over a fishing rod on the riverbank on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A Springer Spaniel jumps over a fishing rod on the riverbank on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
A Springer Spaniel jumps over a fishing rod on the riverbank on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
2 / 13
Anglers cast their lines on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Anglers cast their lines on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Anglers cast their lines on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
3 / 13
An angler casts his line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

An angler casts his line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
An angler casts his line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
4 / 13
A Quaich of whisky is thrown in the river to bless the river on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A Quaich of whisky is thrown in the river to bless the river on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
A Quaich of whisky is thrown in the river to bless the river on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
5 / 13
An angler has a glass of whisky on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

An angler has a glass of whisky on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
An angler has a glass of whisky on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
6 / 13
Lures are seen on an angler's hat on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Lures are seen on an angler's hat on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Lures are seen on an angler's hat on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
7 / 13
Anglers cast their lines on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Anglers cast their lines on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Anglers cast their lines on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
8 / 13
An angler has a glass of whisky on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

An angler has a glass of whisky on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
An angler has a glass of whisky on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
9 / 13
An angler casts his line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

An angler casts his line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
An angler casts his line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
10 / 13
An angler casts his line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

An angler casts his line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
An angler casts his line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
11 / 13
A Lure is attached to a rod the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A Lure is attached to a rod the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
A Lure is attached to a rod the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
12 / 13
Anglers walk across the bridge at Kenmore on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Anglers walk across the bridge at Kenmore on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Anglers walk across the bridge at Kenmore on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Next Slideshows

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.

12 Jan 2018
Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

12 Jan 2018
Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Rescue boats resume their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into...

12 Jan 2018
Northern Ireland hidden in fog

Northern Ireland hidden in fog

Heavy fog cancels flights in Belfast.

10 Jan 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Almost four months ago, Hurricane Maria decimated the U.S. territory's outdated electric grid so forcefully that 40 percent of its 3.4 million residents remain without power.

Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Dakar Rally 2018

Dakar Rally 2018

Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.

Best of Australian Open

Best of Australian Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Protesting the pope

Protesting the pope

Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.

Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

A murmuration of starlings dance in the sky.

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast