Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town
A damaged mosque and remains of buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia August 9, 2017. Security forces have been trying for three months to flush out...more
A member of Saudi Special Forces holds his weapon as he walks in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. Fighting picked up this month when elite forces joined an operation...more
A poster of executed shi'ite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr is seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. Residents estimate that up to 20,000 people have fled or been...more
A member of the media looks at remains of cars and buildings in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Vehicles belonging to Saudi forces are seen in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Remains of buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A vehicle belonging to Saudi forces is seen in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A member of Saudi Special Forces holds his weapon as he walks in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A member of the media takes pictures of a damaged vehicle in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Members of Saudi Special Forces stand guard in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Remains of a car and buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Remains of cars and buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Members of Saudi Special Forces stand guard in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A damaged vehicle and remains of buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A damaged building is seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
