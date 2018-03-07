Edition:
Wed Mar 7, 2018

Saudi women learn to drive

A Saudi woman sits in a car during a driving training at a university in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi woman leaves a car during a driving training at a university in Jeddah. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Women pose for a photo after attending a driving training at a university in Jeddah. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi woman gestures as she sits in a car during a driving training at a university in Jeddah. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi woman sits in a car during a driving training at a university in Jeddah. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi woman attends a driving training at a university in Jeddah. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi woman gestures as she sits in a car during a driving training at a university in Jeddah. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi woman sits in a car during a driving training at a university in Jeddah. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

