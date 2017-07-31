Scaramucci's week in the White House
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci talks to the media outside the White House in Washington, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Anthony Scaramucci blows a kiss to reporters after addressing the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Anthony Scaramucci arrives to travel with President Donald Trump to Ronkonkoma, New York from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Anthony Scaramucci speaks during an on-air interview at the White House in Washington, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisors Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault and Anthony Scaramucci accompany President Trump for an event celebrating veterans at AMVETS Post 44 in...more
Anthony Scaramucci walks to the White House in Washington, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Anthony Scaramucci addresses the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Anthony Scaramucci and senior advisor Kellyanne Conway arrive to travel with President Donald Trump to Beaver, West Virginia from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Anthony Scaramucci arrives with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Anthony Scaramucci talks with speech writer Stephen Miller (L) as they arrive with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Anthony Scaramucci stands by during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to his car as Anthony Scaramucci and other staff members arrive with President Trump aboard Air Force One at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Typhoon Nesat hits Taiwan
The second typhoon in 24 hours batters Taiwan, leaving more than one hundred injured following both storms.
Battle of Passchendaele centenary
Commemorating a century since the World War One battle of Passchendaele, The Third Battle of Ypres, in Belgium.
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Russia's Navy Day parade
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg.
MORE IN PICTURES
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly as Kenyan police crackdown on demonstrators angered at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.