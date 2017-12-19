Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Dec 19, 2017 | 8:30pm GMT

Scenes from Selma

Catalin Mccary gets his hair cut at Strong's Barber Shop in Selma, Alabama. Photo taken December 16. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Catalin Mccary gets his hair cut at Strong's Barber Shop in Selma, Alabama. Photo taken December 16. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Catalin Mccary gets his hair cut at Strong's Barber Shop in Selma, Alabama. Photo taken December 16. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 15
Caiden Mccary gets his hair cut at Strong's Barber Shop in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Caiden Mccary gets his hair cut at Strong's Barber Shop in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Caiden Mccary gets his hair cut at Strong's Barber Shop in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 15
The owner of a car wash business poses for a photo in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The owner of a car wash business poses for a photo in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
The owner of a car wash business poses for a photo in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 15
The Edmund Pettus Bridge is pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Edmund Pettus Bridge is pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
The Edmund Pettus Bridge is pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 15
Catalin Mccary carries his son Caiden Mccary after getting haircuts at Strong's Barber Shop in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Catalin Mccary carries his son Caiden Mccary after getting haircuts at Strong's Barber Shop in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Catalin Mccary carries his son Caiden Mccary after getting haircuts at Strong's Barber Shop in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 15
Abandoned dwellings are pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Abandoned dwellings are pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Abandoned dwellings are pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 15
A woman sweeps the sidewalk in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman sweeps the sidewalk in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A woman sweeps the sidewalk in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 15
An abandoned dwelling is pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An abandoned dwelling is pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
An abandoned dwelling is pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 15
People line up to get served dinner at a cafeteria style soul food restaurant in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People line up to get served dinner at a cafeteria style soul food restaurant in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
People line up to get served dinner at a cafeteria style soul food restaurant in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 15
A worker serves dinner at a cafeteria style soul food restaurant in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker serves dinner at a cafeteria style soul food restaurant in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A worker serves dinner at a cafeteria style soul food restaurant in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 15
A Bail Bond business is pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A Bail Bond business is pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A Bail Bond business is pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 15
A man washes a car at a small corner carwash business in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man washes a car at a small corner carwash business in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A man washes a car at a small corner carwash business in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 15
A water tower is pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A water tower is pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A water tower is pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 15
A man walks to a market in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man walks to a market in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A man walks to a market in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 15
An abandoned dwelling is pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An abandoned dwelling is pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
An abandoned dwelling is pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Here comes Santa Claus

Here comes Santa Claus

Next Slideshows

Here comes Santa Claus

Here comes Santa Claus

Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.

18 Dec 2017
Surfing giant waves in Portugal

Surfing giant waves in Portugal

The Praia do Norte beach has become a destination for big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara set a world record there for the largest wave...

15 Dec 2017
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

15 Dec 2017
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

15 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Billabong Pipe Masters

Billabong Pipe Masters

The world's top surfers compete on the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from the past year.

California battles historic wildfire

California battles historic wildfire

The Thomas Fire is now one of the largest and most destructive wildfires in the state's history.

Deadly train derailment in Washington

Deadly train derailment in Washington

An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state while traveling from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, sending passenger cars tumbling from a bridge onto a major highway, killing three riders and injuring about 100.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Here comes Santa Claus

Here comes Santa Claus

Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast