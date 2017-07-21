Sean Spicer resigns
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer concludes his daily briefing. Spicer, who has been serving in a dual role for President Trump as press secretary and communications director, abruptly resigned on Friday after Trump chose Anthony Scaramucci as...more
Outgoing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer waves as he walks into the White House in Washington, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sean Spicer stands with President Trump at the conclusion of an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office in February. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sean Spicer holds up documents comparing the makeup of the National Security Council in the Trump and Obama administrations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sean Spicer looks at a photographer during the daily briefing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sean Spicer holds his daily briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sean Spicer listens as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with reporters after departing Saudi Arabia en route to Israel aboard Air Force One. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sean Spicer reacts as he bumps into a member of his staff as he arrives for his daily briefing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sean Spicer delivers a statement as a television screen shows a picture of President Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway embraces Sean Spicer as he joins a roundtable discussion after Spicer's first press briefing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sean Spicer removes lint from Senior White House Advisor Stephen Miller's jacket as he waits to go on the air. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sean Spicer and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as President Trump presents the U.S. Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sean Spicer reacts to a reporter's question. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump with his National Security team and being briefed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford via secure video teleconference after a missile strike on Syria. The White House/via REUTERS
An aide hands Sean Spicer a note as he prepares to take a remote question from reporter Dave Kinchen of Fox29 in Philadelphia (on screen). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sean Spicer checks his watch before taking the lectern for his daily briefing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller carries a red USA hat and a copy of Fortune magazine with President Trump on the cover as he and Sean Spicer deplane from Air Force One. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump, joined by senior advisor Jared Kushner (3rd R), Communications Director Sean Spicer (2nd R) and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (R), speaks by phone with Saudi Arabia's King Salman in the Oval Office at the White...more
Sean Spicer talks to journalists aboard Air Force One. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Journalist are see reflected as Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sean Spicer holds his daily briefing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Preparing for a Syrian gas attack
Syrian medical staff learn how to treat victims of chemical weapons attacks, in a course organized by the World Health Organization in Turkey.
Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour
Prince William and his wife Kate shore up relations with European Union countries before Britain leaves the bloc.
Russia's military might
A look at Russia's armed forces amid reports the country deployed a new cruise missile despite complaints by U.S. officials that it violated an arms control...
Tensions run high at Jerusalem holy site
Palestinian worshippers clash with Israeli security forces outside a Jerusalem shrine in violence prompted by the installation of metal detectors at its entry...
MORE IN PICTURES
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.