Search ends for Mexico City earthquake victims
Members of a rescue team continue to work in the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City while searching for the last bodies of the Sept. 19 earthquake. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Volunteers hug after rescue teams retrieved the last body trapped in the rubble of a building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The remains of a building collapsed are seen after rescue teams retrieved the last body trapped in the rubble, on Wednesday. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A bag with gloves for the use of rescue teams and volunteers is seen near a building where the last body trapped in the rubble was retrieved. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Shovels to be used by rescue teams and volunteers are seen near a building where the last body trapped in the rubble was retrieved. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Members of rescue team place a blue tarp and a Mexican flag as they remove the last body trapped under rubble of a collapsed building at Alvaro Obregon Avenue in the Condesa neighborhood in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A resident holds her baby as they walk past a tribute to the victims at the site of a building that collapsed in Narvarte neighbourhood. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rescue workers rest at the site of a collapsed building. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
A worker walks past a collapsed building. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rescue teams carry a body recovered from the rubble. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Wreaths and a Mexican flag placed in tribute to the victims at the site of a building that collapsed at Santa Cruz Atoyac. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man looks at rescue workers searching for bodies still trapped in the rubble. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A collapsed building at Iztapalapa neighbourhood. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A volunteer looks at women handing out rosaries near the site of a collapsed building where rescue workers continue the search for people trapped. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A resident looks at a collapsed building. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman embraces a member of the rescue team outside a collapsed building at Alvaro Obregon Avenue in the Condesa neighborhood. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A damaged apartment in the Narrate neighborhood. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
Members of rescue team work in the rubble of a collapsed building at Alvaro Obregon Avenue in the Condesa neighborhood. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of rescue team rests next to a collapsed building. REUTERS/Henry Romero
USAR rescue team search a collapsed building. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Members of a rescue team work to remove the last body trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building at Alvaro Obregon Avenue in the Condesa neighborhood. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A rescue team carries a body. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
