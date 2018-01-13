Edition:
Search for Southern California mudslide victims

Rescue workers scour through cars for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Rescue workers scour through cars for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Rescue workers enter properties to look for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Rescue workers enter properties to look for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A search and rescue dog is guided through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

A search and rescue dog is guided through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Boulders surround a mud-filled property after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Boulders surround a mud-filled property after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Rescue workers search properties looking for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Rescue workers search properties looking for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Rescue workers scour through cars after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Rescue workers scour through cars after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A mud-filled property after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

A mud-filled property after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Rescue workers search properties looking for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Rescue workers search properties looking for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Rescue workers scour through properties for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Rescue workers scour through properties for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Firefighters Brandon Bennewate (R), and Billy Wren dig through mud searching for bodies after mudslides in southern California left officials searching for the missing, damaged hundreds of buildings and caked highways with sludge, in Montecito. REUTERS/Daniel Dreifuss

Firefighters Brandon Bennewate (R), and Billy Wren dig through mud searching for bodies after mudslides in southern California left officials searching for the missing, damaged hundreds of buildings and caked highways with sludge, in Montecito. REUTERS/Daniel Dreifuss
Rescue workers scour through properties for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Rescue workers scour through properties for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Rescue workers search a car for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Rescue workers search a car for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Monticeto Firefighters Dana St. Oegger (L) and Rod Walkup search for bodies as officials continued search and rescue efforts after recent mudslides, in Montecito. REUTERS/Daniel Dreifuss

Monticeto Firefighters Dana St. Oegger (L) and Rod Walkup search for bodies as officials continued search and rescue efforts after recent mudslides, in Montecito. REUTERS/Daniel Dreifuss
A rescue worker searches through deep mud after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

A rescue worker searches through deep mud after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Rescue workers scour through a car after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Rescue workers scour through a car after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
A rescue worker scour through properties for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

A rescue worker scour through properties for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Trees and mud-covered furniture push through a home after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Trees and mud-covered furniture push through a home after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Firefighter Brandon Bennewate digs through mud searching for bodies after mudslides in southern California left officials searching for the missing, damaged hundreds of buildings and caked highways with sludge, in Montecito. REUTERS/Daniel Dreifuss

Firefighter Brandon Bennewate digs through mud searching for bodies after mudslides in southern California left officials searching for the missing, damaged hundreds of buildings and caked highways with sludge, in Montecito. REUTERS/Daniel Dreifuss
Montecito firefighters search for bodies at an underpass after recent mudslides, in Montecito. REUTERS/Daniel Dreifuss

Montecito firefighters search for bodies at an underpass after recent mudslides, in Montecito. REUTERS/Daniel Dreifuss
Damage from recent mudslides is shown surrounding San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. REUTERS/Alex Dobuzinskis

Damage from recent mudslides is shown surrounding San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. REUTERS/Alex Dobuzinskis
