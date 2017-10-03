Edition:
Searching for migrants on the Mediterranean

Libyan migrants on a wooden boat celebrate and take selfies during a rescue operation by the migrant search and rescue vessel MV Seefuchs of the German NGO Sea-Eye in the search and rescue zone some fifty nautical miles north of the Tunisian-Libyan land border. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Libyan migrants on a wooden boat await rescue by the MV Seefuchs. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Libyan migrants on a wooden boat are rescued by crew members of the MV Seefuchs. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
An Italian Coast Guard rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) transfers Libyan migrants from the MV Seefuchs to the Italian Coast Guard vessel Dattilo (rear) in international waters. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Injured Libyan migrants on a wooden boat await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Blankets, water bottles and a fuel tank are seen in an abandoned fibreglass boat recovered by the MV Seefuchs. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Libyan migrants on the MV Seefuchs wait to be transferred to the Italian Coast Guard vessel Dattilo. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A Libyan migrant on the MV Seefuchs waits to be transferred to the Italian Coast Guard vessel Dattilo (not pictured). REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Crew members man the bridge of the MV Seefuchs. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Libyan migrants sleep on the MV Seefuchs after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
The Italian Coast Guard vessel Dattilo waits to take on board a group of Libyan migrants. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
The MV Seefuchs sails in a lightning storm in the search and rescue zone off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
A Libyan migrant on crutches, on board the MV Seefuchs, uses a satellite phone as he waits to be transferred to the Italian Coast Guard vessel Dattilo (not pictured). REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Crew members of the MV Seefuchs (L) of the German NGO Sea-Eye transfer fuel supplies to crew members from the rescue vessel MV Lifeline of the NGO Mission Lifeline. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
A crew member watches the sunrise from the stern of the MV Seefuchs. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
An abandoned fibreglass boat used by migrants is seen from the MV Seefuchs. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
