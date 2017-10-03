Shooting in Las Vegas
A woman wearing a Route 91 wristband walks near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The scene in front of the stage following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
The scene in front of the Route 91 stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A handbag is seen on the street next to the site of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two broken windows on the 32nd floor of The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People enter the Family Assistance Center set up in the Las Vegas Convention Center. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The site of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hundreds of people queue to donate blood following the mass shooting. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People react at gunshots heard. @RTBLECKvia REUTERS
People attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, crouch down as a gunman opens fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel. INSTAGRAM/VINCESTAGRAMEN/ via REUTERS
People attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, crouch down as a gunman opens fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel. SHAYE DESCHAMBEAULT/ via REUTERS
People attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, crouch down as a gunman opens fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel. INSTAGRAM/VINCESTAGRAMEN/ via REUTERS
People run outside the Mandalay Bay Hotel after a gunman opened fire on attendees of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. TWITTER/ @MORGANDBAMBI via REUTERS
Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
People wait in a medical staging area. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Las Vegas Metro Police officers work near the concert venue. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
A man wearing a three-day admission wristband to the Route 91 Harvest music festival carries cowboy boots near the scene of a mass shooting. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A request for blood donations appears on a sign for the Aria Resort and Casino. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The grounds are shown at the Route 91 Harvest festival, with the Mandalay Bay Hotel behind the stage, on Saturday night. Courtesy of Bill Hughes/Las Vegas News Bureau
Medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
FBI agents ride an armored vehicle to a staging area on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
