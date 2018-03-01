Edition:
Siberian blizzards blast Britain and Ireland

Women take pictures of a statue of horses that is frozen over in the city centre of Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A motorcyclist attempts to pass a lorry trapped in the snow in Coleby, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Canal boats are frozen at their berths on the Regent's Canal in Maida Vale in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman pulls shopping on a sledge near Lincoln, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man places snow chains on his tyres in Leek, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A council worker breaks the ice on the fountain in Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman walks through the snow storm in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A man walks through the snow next to the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The A53 Buxton Road is closed due to heavy snow fall, near Leek, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A cyclist pushes his bicycle past a snow drift in Coleby, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man walks along the A53 Buxton Road which is closed due to heavy snow fall, near Leek, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Children sledge on Winn's Common, Plumstead, London, Britain. REUTERS/Adam Oliver

A guardsman sits on duty in the snow at Horse Guards Parade in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A couple walk along the A53 Buxton Road, which is closed due to heavy snow fall, after abandoning their car near Leek, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A man walks his dog past partially frozen water in the Limehouse Basin in London, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Traffic moves along the M9 near Grangemouth, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Sheep forage in the snow below Stirling Castle, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

