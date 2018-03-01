Siberian blizzards blast Britain and Ireland
Women take pictures of a statue of horses that is frozen over in the city centre of Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A motorcyclist attempts to pass a lorry trapped in the snow in Coleby, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Canal boats are frozen at their berths on the Regent's Canal in Maida Vale in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman pulls shopping on a sledge near Lincoln, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man places snow chains on his tyres in Leek, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A council worker breaks the ice on the fountain in Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman walks through the snow storm in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A man walks through the snow next to the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
The A53 Buxton Road is closed due to heavy snow fall, near Leek, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A cyclist pushes his bicycle past a snow drift in Coleby, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man walks along the A53 Buxton Road which is closed due to heavy snow fall, near Leek, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Children sledge on Winn's Common, Plumstead, London, Britain. REUTERS/Adam Oliver
A guardsman sits on duty in the snow at Horse Guards Parade in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A couple walk along the A53 Buxton Road, which is closed due to heavy snow fall, after abandoning their car near Leek, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A man walks his dog past partially frozen water in the Limehouse Basin in London, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Traffic moves along the M9 near Grangemouth, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Sheep forage in the snow below Stirling Castle, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Next Slideshows
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Blessing the AR-15
The Sanctuary Church, started by a son who broke away from the Unification Church founded by Sun Myung Moon, blesses AR-15s in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks resigns
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's longest-serving aides, is resigning from her job as White House communications director, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders...
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the month: February
Our top photos from the past month.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Blessing the AR-15
The Sanctuary Church, started by a son who broke away from the Unification Church founded by Sun Myung Moon, blesses AR-15s in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks resigns
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's longest-serving aides, is resigning from her job as White House communications director, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.