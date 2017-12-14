Edition:
Six months after the Grenfell Tower fire

Mourners pay their respects outside St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service in honour of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, in London, Britain, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Mourners pay their respects outside St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool

Mourners pay their respects outside St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool

A banner is processed through St Paul's Cathedral during a memorial service. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Mourners pay their respects outside St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

The Duchess of Cambridge leaves St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool

Prince Charles, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend St Paul's Cathedral for a memorial service. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Mourners pay their respects outside St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Prince Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall leave St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Mourners pay their respects outside St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry leave St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Mourners pay their respects outside St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Mourners pay their respects outside St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Mourners arrive at St Paul's Cathedral for a memorial service. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool

Mourners arrive at St Paul's Cathedral for a memorial service. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Mourners arrive at St Paul's Cathedral for a memorial service. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool

Mourners arrive at St Paul's Cathedral for a memorial service. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and opposition spokesperson for Home Affairs Diane Abbott arrive at St Paul's Cathedral for a memorial service. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Mourners arrive at St Paul's Cathedral for a memorial service. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool

Firefighters arrive at St Paul's Cathedral for a memorial service. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

