Six months after the Grenfell Tower fire
Mourners pay their respects outside St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service in honour of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, in London, Britain, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
Mourners pay their respects outside St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool
Mourners pay their respects outside St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool
A banner is processed through St Paul's Cathedral during a memorial service. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Mourners pay their respects outside St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
The Duchess of Cambridge leaves St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool
Prince Charles, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend St Paul's Cathedral for a memorial service. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Mourners pay their respects outside St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
Prince Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall leave St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
Mourners pay their respects outside St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry leave St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
Mourners pay their respects outside St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mourners pay their respects outside St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mourners arrive at St Paul's Cathedral for a memorial service. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool
Mourners arrive at St Paul's Cathedral for a memorial service. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
Mourners arrive at St Paul's Cathedral for a memorial service. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool
Mourners arrive at St Paul's Cathedral for a memorial service. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and opposition spokesperson for Home Affairs Diane Abbott arrive at St Paul's Cathedral for a memorial service. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
Mourners arrive at St Paul's Cathedral for a memorial service. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool
Firefighters arrive at St Paul's Cathedral for a memorial service. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
