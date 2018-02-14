Edition:
South African President Jacob Zuma resigns

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma celebrates with his supporters after he survived a no-confidence motion in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma celebrates with his supporters after he survived a no-confidence motion in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma celebrates with his supporters after he survived a no-confidence motion in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Jacob Zuma sings for his supporters at the Pietermaritzburg high court outside Durban, South Africa August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Jacob Zuma sings for his supporters at the Pietermaritzburg high court outside Durban, South Africa August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, August 04, 2008

Reuters / Monday, August 04, 2008
Jacob Zuma sings for his supporters at the Pietermaritzburg high court outside Durban, South Africa August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and his wife Thobeka Madiba Zuma are seen at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and his wife Thobeka Madiba Zuma are seen at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and his wife Thobeka Madiba Zuma are seen at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
South African President Jacob Zuma (L) and FIFA president Sepp Blatter arrive for the 2010 World Cup draw in Cape Town December 4, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

South African President Jacob Zuma (L) and FIFA president Sepp Blatter arrive for the 2010 World Cup draw in Cape Town December 4, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2009

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2009
South African President Jacob Zuma (L) and FIFA president Sepp Blatter arrive for the 2010 World Cup draw in Cape Town December 4, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Former South African President Nelson Mandela (C) and his wife Graca Machel (R) talk to President Jacob Zuma after the state-of-the-nation address in Parliament, Cape Town June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Former South African President Nelson Mandela (C) and his wife Graca Machel (R) talk to President Jacob Zuma after the state-of-the-nation address in Parliament, Cape Town June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2009

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2009
Former South African President Nelson Mandela (C) and his wife Graca Machel (R) talk to President Jacob Zuma after the state-of-the-nation address in Parliament, Cape Town June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Former South African deputy-President Jacob Zuma stands in the dock during the judgement in his trial for rape in the Johannesburg High Court, May 8, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Former South African deputy-President Jacob Zuma stands in the dock during the judgement in his trial for rape in the Johannesburg High Court, May 8, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Former South African deputy-President Jacob Zuma stands in the dock during the judgement in his trial for rape in the Johannesburg High Court, May 8, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) meets with South Africa's President Jacob Zuma at the annual G8 Summit in L'Aquila, July 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) meets with South Africa's President Jacob Zuma at the annual G8 Summit in L'Aquila, July 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2009

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2009
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) meets with South Africa's President Jacob Zuma at the annual G8 Summit in L'Aquila, July 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma attend a photo call after a brief meeting in Durban, August 8, 2009. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma attend a photo call after a brief meeting in Durban, August 8, 2009. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2009

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2009
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma attend a photo call after a brief meeting in Durban, August 8, 2009. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with South Africa's President Jacob Zuma during their meeting in Moscow, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Misha Japaridze/Pool

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with South Africa's President Jacob Zuma during their meeting in Moscow, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Misha Japaridze/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with South Africa's President Jacob Zuma during their meeting in Moscow, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Misha Japaridze/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth greets South Africa's President Jacob Zuma during a ceremonial welcome on Horse Guards Parade in London March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth greets South Africa's President Jacob Zuma during a ceremonial welcome on Horse Guards Parade in London March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Britain's Queen Elizabeth greets South Africa's President Jacob Zuma during a ceremonial welcome on Horse Guards Parade in London March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Jacob Zuma, the newly elected leader of South Africa's ANC, dances a traditional zulu dance during a low-key marriage ceremony in front of his fourth wife, Nompumelelo Ntuli, in his KwaZulu-Natal homeland January 5, 2008. Traditional Zulu culture allows him to take more than one wife. REUTERS/Stringer

Jacob Zuma, the newly elected leader of South Africa's ANC, dances a traditional zulu dance during a low-key marriage ceremony in front of his fourth wife, Nompumelelo Ntuli, in his KwaZulu-Natal homeland January 5, 2008. Traditional Zulu culture allows him to take more than one wife. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2008

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2008
Jacob Zuma, the newly elected leader of South Africa's ANC, dances a traditional zulu dance during a low-key marriage ceremony in front of his fourth wife, Nompumelelo Ntuli, in his KwaZulu-Natal homeland January 5, 2008. Traditional Zulu culture allows him to take more than one wife. REUTERS/Stringer
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma holds up a banknote bearing the face of former President Nelson Mandela in Pretoria February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma holds up a banknote bearing the face of former President Nelson Mandela in Pretoria February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2012

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2012
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma holds up a banknote bearing the face of former President Nelson Mandela in Pretoria February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
President Jacob Zuma dances at a victory rally of his ruling African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

President Jacob Zuma dances at a victory rally of his ruling African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Saturday, May 10, 2014

Reuters / Saturday, May 10, 2014
President Jacob Zuma dances at a victory rally of his ruling African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
President of South Africa Jacob Zuma gestures as he sings to his supporters at the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

President of South Africa Jacob Zuma gestures as he sings to his supporters at the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, December 17, 2017

Reuters / Sunday, December 17, 2017
President of South Africa Jacob Zuma gestures as he sings to his supporters at the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
