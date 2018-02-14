South African President Jacob Zuma resigns
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma celebrates with his supporters after he survived a no-confidence motion in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Jacob Zuma sings for his supporters at the Pietermaritzburg high court outside Durban, South Africa August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and his wife Thobeka Madiba Zuma are seen at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
South African President Jacob Zuma (L) and FIFA president Sepp Blatter arrive for the 2010 World Cup draw in Cape Town December 4, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Former South African President Nelson Mandela (C) and his wife Graca Machel (R) talk to President Jacob Zuma after the state-of-the-nation address in Parliament, Cape Town June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Former South African deputy-President Jacob Zuma stands in the dock during the judgement in his trial for rape in the Johannesburg High Court, May 8, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) meets with South Africa's President Jacob Zuma at the annual G8 Summit in L'Aquila, July 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma attend a photo call after a brief meeting in Durban, August 8, 2009. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with South Africa's President Jacob Zuma during their meeting in Moscow, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Misha Japaridze/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth greets South Africa's President Jacob Zuma during a ceremonial welcome on Horse Guards Parade in London March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Jacob Zuma, the newly elected leader of South Africa's ANC, dances a traditional zulu dance during a low-key marriage ceremony in front of his fourth wife, Nompumelelo Ntuli, in his KwaZulu-Natal homeland January 5, 2008. Traditional Zulu culture...more
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma holds up a banknote bearing the face of former President Nelson Mandela in Pretoria February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
President Jacob Zuma dances at a victory rally of his ruling African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
President of South Africa Jacob Zuma gestures as he sings to his supporters at the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe...more
