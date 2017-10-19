South Africa's boxing grannies
Constance Ngubane, 79-years old, takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Grannies take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A granny takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A granny takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Gladys Ngwenya, 77-years old, takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa, October 12 2017. Picture taken October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A granny takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Grannies take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Zodwa Thwala, 70-years old, poses for a photograph before taking part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Gladys Ngwenya takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Gladys Ngwenya looks on as she takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Grannies tease each other after taking part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Grannies hold hands as they pray before taking part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Grannies take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Zodwa Thwala poses for a photograph before taking part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Constance Ngubane, 79-year old, (L) and 70-year old Zodwa Thwala pose for a photograph as they take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Constance Ngubane ducks as she takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Constance Ngubane (R) and Gladys Ngwenya chat before taking part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Zodwa Thwala stretches as she takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Gladys Ngwenya (R) takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Zodwa Thwala exits the ring after taking part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Next Slideshows
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Thousands of fish die in Paraguay river
Authorities are investigating after thousands of fish turn up dead in Paraguay's Confuso river.
Flooding in Vietnam
Heavy rain triggers floods and landslides in Vietnam.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
MORE IN PICTURES
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
Russian TV personality plans presidential run
Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Lighting the Olympic torch
The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.