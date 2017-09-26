Edition:
St. Croix damage from above

A giant sign in the front yard of a St. Croix homeowner asks President Trump for "tremendous! huge! best ever!" relief for the U.S. Virgin Islands, as seen from a Navy helicopter passing over the U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A man stands outside a destroyed home in this aerial photo from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Roof shingles, a playground and the sign of a restaurant lie scattered on hurricane-battered St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Toppled trees lie on a tennis court after Hurricane Maria battered St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Classrooms in a severely damaged school in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A destroyed home in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Damaged buildings and strewn debris in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Shipping containers strewn around the main port in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A badly damaged neighborhood in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Toppled shipping containers and a destroyed road in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Residents working on their roof in a badly damaged neighborhood in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A destroyed home in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Destroyed homes in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
