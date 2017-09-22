Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Sep 22, 2017 | 1:05am BST

St. Croix damage from above

A man stands outside a destroyed home in this aerial photo from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Roof shingles, a playground and the sign of a restaurant lie scattered on hurricane-battered St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Toppled trees lie on a tennis court after Hurricane Maria battered St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Classrooms in severely damaged school are revealed as seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Damaged buildings and strewn debris are seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Shipping containers strewn around the main port are seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A badly damaged neighborhood is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Toppled shipping containers and destroyed road is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Residents working on their roof in badly damaged neighborhood are seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Destroyed homes are seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
