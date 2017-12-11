Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere
Members of the media gather near "BB8" on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Storm Troopers walk in front of fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
R2-D2 and C-3PO pose in front of fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Rian Johnson greets fans in costume. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BB8 on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Kelly Marie Tran and Daisy Ridley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Praetorian Guards on the red carpet. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Adam Driver. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Gwendoline Christie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A BB-9E on the red carpet. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Adam Driver poses with a fan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BB8 on the red carpet. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Mark Hamill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Warwick Davis (2nd L) with (L-R) Samantha Davis, Lloyd Davis and Annabelle Davis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Mark Hamill poses with a fan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
C-3PO walks the red carpet. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Director J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Billie Lourd. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Entertainer Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor John Boyega. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Joe Manganiello and Sofi�a Vergara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Director Spike Lee. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Thom Yorke and guest. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Mark Hamill and Lupita Nyong'o pose for a selfie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Andy Serkis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Constance Zimmer and guests. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Gwendoline Christie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Carrie-Anne Moss. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Cobie Smulders. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Laura Dern. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Benicio del Toro. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Domhnall Gleeson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Frank Oz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
R2-D2 and C-3PO walk the red carpet. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
