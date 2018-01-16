Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 16, 2018 | 5:05pm GMT

Starlings in the sky

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 10
Migrating starlings are seen before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Migrating starlings are seen before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Migrating starlings are seen before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
2 / 10
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
3 / 10
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
4 / 10
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 10
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
6 / 10
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
7 / 10
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 10
Migrating starlings are seen as they rest on a fence before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Migrating starlings are seen as they rest on a fence before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Migrating starlings are seen as they rest on a fence before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
9 / 10
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Salmon fishing in Scotland

Salmon fishing in Scotland

Next Slideshows

Salmon fishing in Scotland

Salmon fishing in Scotland

Angler's fish on the opening day of the salmon season on the River Tay at Kenmore in Scotland.

15 Jan 2018
Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.

12 Jan 2018
Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

12 Jan 2018
Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Rescue boats resume their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into...

12 Jan 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Australian Open

Best of Australian Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Details at Detroit Auto Show

Details at Detroit Auto Show

The finishing touches on model cars at Detroit Auto Show.

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Winter wonderland

Winter wonderland

Frozen scenes from around the world.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Almost four months ago, Hurricane Maria decimated the U.S. territory's outdated electric grid so forcefully that 40 percent of its 3.4 million residents remain without power.

Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast