Staving off disease in Rohingya refugee camps

A man who was brought with some injuries and suffering from severe diarrhoea, recovers at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 6, 2017. "I believe we are facing a tsunami. We just don't know if it's going to be 10 feet or 50 feet," said Bruce Murray, a physician at the clinic. "Cholera is known to be endemic in Bangladesh and now we are bringing in half a million people in squalid conditions and it's got to be inevitable. It's a matter of when it hits, rather than if," he said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

