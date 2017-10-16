Storm Ophelia batters Ireland and UK
Waves crash over the lighthouse as storm Ophelia passes Porthcawl, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Waves batter the coastline as storm Ophelia hits Galway, Ireland. PAUL DEVANE/ via REUTERS
A woman takes a picture during storm Ophelia in the County Clare town of Lahinch, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A car drives through a flooded road that is covered in seaweed during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A police officer stands next to a fallen tree as storm Ophelia passes Sale, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A 'road closed' sign is seen submerged in floodwater during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The roof of a thatched cottage starts to blow off as storm Ophelia hits the County Clare village of Spanish Point, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Winds batter the harbour as storm Ophelia hits Cork, Ireland. KIERON O'CONNOR/ via REUTERS
People walk on a seaweed-covered path during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The Galway Atlantaquaria National Aquarium of Ireland building is seen submerged in floodwater during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A road sign is seen submerged in floodwater during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A fallen live electricity wire is seen on the road during Storm Ophelia in the County Clare town of Ballyvaughan, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Large waves crash along sea defences and the harbour as storm Ophelia approaches Porthleven in Cornwall, south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The sun is seen after dawn after the Met Office reported that storm Ophelia has drawn dust north from the Sahara, near Exeter, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Surfers wait in the Atlantic on their surfboard for big waves to hit on the eve of storm Ophelia in the County Clare town of Lahinch, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
An uprooted tree lies in a road as storm Ophelia hits Cork, Ireland. KIERON O'CONNOR/ via REUTERS
Winds batter the coast as storm Ophelia hits the County Clare town of Lahinch. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People walk across a beach as storm Ophelia approaches near Trearddur Bay in Anglesey, Wales. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Winds batter the coast as storm Ophelia hits the County Clare town of Lahinch. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
