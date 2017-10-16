Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Oct 16, 2017 | 8:10pm BST

Storm Ophelia batters Ireland and UK

Waves crash over the lighthouse as storm Ophelia passes Porthcawl, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Waves crash over the lighthouse as storm Ophelia passes Porthcawl, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Waves crash over the lighthouse as storm Ophelia passes Porthcawl, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
1 / 20
Waves batter the coastline as storm Ophelia hits Galway, Ireland. PAUL DEVANE/ via REUTERS

Waves batter the coastline as storm Ophelia hits Galway, Ireland. PAUL DEVANE/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Waves batter the coastline as storm Ophelia hits Galway, Ireland. PAUL DEVANE/ via REUTERS
Close
2 / 20
A woman takes a picture during storm Ophelia in the County Clare town of Lahinch, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman takes a picture during storm Ophelia in the County Clare town of Lahinch, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
A woman takes a picture during storm Ophelia in the County Clare town of Lahinch, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
3 / 20
A car drives through a flooded road that is covered in seaweed during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A car drives through a flooded road that is covered in seaweed during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
A car drives through a flooded road that is covered in seaweed during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
4 / 20
A police officer stands next to a fallen tree as storm Ophelia passes Sale, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A police officer stands next to a fallen tree as storm Ophelia passes Sale, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
A police officer stands next to a fallen tree as storm Ophelia passes Sale, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
5 / 20
A 'road closed' sign is seen submerged in floodwater during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A 'road closed' sign is seen submerged in floodwater during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
A 'road closed' sign is seen submerged in floodwater during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
6 / 20
The roof of a thatched cottage starts to blow off as storm Ophelia hits the County Clare village of Spanish Point, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The roof of a thatched cottage starts to blow off as storm Ophelia hits the County Clare village of Spanish Point, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
The roof of a thatched cottage starts to blow off as storm Ophelia hits the County Clare village of Spanish Point, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
7 / 20
Winds batter the harbour as storm Ophelia hits Cork, Ireland. KIERON O'CONNOR/ via REUTERS

Winds batter the harbour as storm Ophelia hits Cork, Ireland. KIERON O'CONNOR/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Winds batter the harbour as storm Ophelia hits Cork, Ireland. KIERON O'CONNOR/ via REUTERS
Close
8 / 20
People walk on a seaweed-covered path during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People walk on a seaweed-covered path during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
People walk on a seaweed-covered path during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
9 / 20
The Galway Atlantaquaria National Aquarium of Ireland building is seen submerged in floodwater during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The Galway Atlantaquaria National Aquarium of Ireland building is seen submerged in floodwater during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
The Galway Atlantaquaria National Aquarium of Ireland building is seen submerged in floodwater during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
10 / 20
A road sign is seen submerged in floodwater during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A road sign is seen submerged in floodwater during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
A road sign is seen submerged in floodwater during Storm Ophelia in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
11 / 20
A fallen live electricity wire is seen on the road during Storm Ophelia in the County Clare town of Ballyvaughan, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A fallen live electricity wire is seen on the road during Storm Ophelia in the County Clare town of Ballyvaughan, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
A fallen live electricity wire is seen on the road during Storm Ophelia in the County Clare town of Ballyvaughan, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
12 / 20
Large waves crash along sea defences and the harbour as storm Ophelia approaches Porthleven in Cornwall, south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Large waves crash along sea defences and the harbour as storm Ophelia approaches Porthleven in Cornwall, south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Large waves crash along sea defences and the harbour as storm Ophelia approaches Porthleven in Cornwall, south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 20
Waves batter the coastline as storm Ophelia hits Galway, Ireland. PAUL DEVANE/ via REUTERS

Waves batter the coastline as storm Ophelia hits Galway, Ireland. PAUL DEVANE/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Waves batter the coastline as storm Ophelia hits Galway, Ireland. PAUL DEVANE/ via REUTERS
Close
14 / 20
The sun is seen after dawn after the Met Office reported that storm Ophelia has drawn dust north from the Sahara, near Exeter, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The sun is seen after dawn after the Met Office reported that storm Ophelia has drawn dust north from the Sahara, near Exeter, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
The sun is seen after dawn after the Met Office reported that storm Ophelia has drawn dust north from the Sahara, near Exeter, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 20
Surfers wait in the Atlantic on their surfboard for big waves to hit on the eve of storm Ophelia in the County Clare town of Lahinch, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Surfers wait in the Atlantic on their surfboard for big waves to hit on the eve of storm Ophelia in the County Clare town of Lahinch, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Surfers wait in the Atlantic on their surfboard for big waves to hit on the eve of storm Ophelia in the County Clare town of Lahinch, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
16 / 20
An uprooted tree lies in a road as storm Ophelia hits Cork, Ireland. KIERON O'CONNOR/ via REUTERS

An uprooted tree lies in a road as storm Ophelia hits Cork, Ireland. KIERON O'CONNOR/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
An uprooted tree lies in a road as storm Ophelia hits Cork, Ireland. KIERON O'CONNOR/ via REUTERS
Close
17 / 20
Winds batter the coast as storm Ophelia hits the County Clare town of Lahinch. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Winds batter the coast as storm Ophelia hits the County Clare town of Lahinch. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Winds batter the coast as storm Ophelia hits the County Clare town of Lahinch. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
18 / 20
People walk across a beach as storm Ophelia approaches near Trearddur Bay in Anglesey, Wales. REUTERS/Phil Noble

People walk across a beach as storm Ophelia approaches near Trearddur Bay in Anglesey, Wales. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
People walk across a beach as storm Ophelia approaches near Trearddur Bay in Anglesey, Wales. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
19 / 20
Winds batter the coast as storm Ophelia hits the County Clare town of Lahinch. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Winds batter the coast as storm Ophelia hits the County Clare town of Lahinch. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Winds batter the coast as storm Ophelia hits the County Clare town of Lahinch. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

Next Slideshows

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

16 Oct 2017
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

15 Oct 2017
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

15 Oct 2017
California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

14 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Lighting the Olympic torch

Lighting the Olympic torch

The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast