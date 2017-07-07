Stray bullets in Rio's turf war
A woman reacts during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and police officers in the Lins slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A girl reacts as police officers take up positions after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman protests holding a towel stained with the blood of an elderly woman and her daughter who died after being wounded during a violent clash between policemen and drug dealers in Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 30, 2017....more
A girl reacts during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and police officers in the Lins slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen take up position after a resident was killed during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Women react during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and police officers in the Lins slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Empty cartridges collected by residents are placed in front of the house of an elderly woman and her daughter who died after being wounded during a violent clash between policemen and drug dealers in Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 30,...more
Julia (L) reacts during the funeral of her grandmother Marlene Conceicao, 76 and her mother Ana Cristina da Conceicao, 42, who were shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and policemen in Mangueira slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July...more
A policeman takes up position after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Relatives react over the body of Ana Cristina da Conceicao, 42, and next to Marlene Conceicao, 76, who were shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and policemen in Mangueira slum, during their funeral in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 3,...more
Residents react as policemen take up positions during an operation against drug dealers in Penha slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A neighbor reacts as she stands with her children in front of the house of an elderly woman and her daughter who died after getting wounded during a violent clash between policemen and drug dealers in Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June...more
Relatives and friends react during the funeral of Paulo Henrique de Oliveira,13, shot dead during a shootout between drug dealers and police, in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents react during a police operation against drug dealers in Penha slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen take up position after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Luis Carlos da Conceicao reacts over the body of his mother Marlene Conceicao, 76, and next to the body of his sister Ana Cristina da Conceicao, 42, who were shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and policemen in Mangueira slum,...more
A girl reacts as policemen take up positions after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A taxi driver shows his mobile as it displays the app "OTT - Onde Tem Tiroteio" (Where Shootings are Happening) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
