Pictures | Tue Jan 23, 2018 | 8:20pm GMT

Stuck!

Rescue workers remove a car that crashed into a building after speeding into a median and going airborne, according to local media, in Santa Ana, California, January 14, 2018. OCFA PIO/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
A car dangles off the second floor of a building after speeding into a median and going airborne, according to local media, in Santa Ana, California, January 14, 2018. OCFA PIO/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
A crocodile, that has had a motorcycle tire around its neck for at least two years, sunbathes on a beach in Palu City, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, January 16, 2018. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A man lies on the ground as his head is stuck in a washing machine in Fuqing county of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Rescuers save a man with equipment as his head is stuck in a washing machine in Fuqing county of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
A privately owned Dassault Falcon 7X business jet aircraft is seen after it was blown off the airport apron and into an adjacent building as strong winds hit the Maltese islands, according to local media, at Malta International Airport in Luqa, Malta, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
Rescue workers try to help a driver out of his car, after the vehicle was stuck over an alley in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 4, 2014. The car rolled off the edge of a road after the driver was late to brake, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Pigs are seen trapped in a partially submerged pig pen after heavy rainfall hit Youyang county of Chongqing municipality, China, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, September 12, 2014
Firemen rescue a boy whose head is stuck between protective bars outside a window in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Genoveva Nunez-Figueroa is shown stuck in a chimney in this handout photo from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department and released to Reuters October 20, 2014. Nunez-Figueroa tried to sneak into a house through the chimney, got stuck and had to be rescued by fire-fighters, who used dish soap to help extricate the soot-covered intruder, authorities said. Local media reports say the woman, identified by police as Genoveva Nunez-Figueroa, 30, tried on Sunday to enter the Los Angeles-area house of a man who said he met her online, and that when she got stuck she started screaming for help. Nunez-Figueroa was later arrested for illegal entry and providing false information to a police officer, which involved her misrepresenting her identity, said Ventura County Sheriff's Office spokesman Captain Don Aguilar. REUTERS/Ventura County Sheriff Department/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, October 20, 2014
A three-year-old boy, stuck in the cylinder of a washing machine, hooks the pinky of a firefighter during a rescue operation in Yongjia county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 10, 2014. Firefighters successfully rescued the boy, who got stuck while playing inside the washing machine, by tearing apart the machine and cutting the cylinder open, local media reported. The boy did not sustain any injuries, the report added. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 11, 2014
A puppy is shown with his head stuck in the middle of a car tire rim in East Bakerfield, California, June 20, 2014. The wheel and puppy were brought into the fire station by a local resident. Fire fighters used vegetable oil to free the puppy, who was otherwise unhurt. REUTERS/James C. Dowell/Kern County Fire Department/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, June 25, 2014
People try to rescue Russian base jumper Valery Rozov after his parachute got stuck in a nearby building during a 29 storey-high (116 m) base jump, in attempt to express his solidarity with Pakistan for fighting against the Islamist militancy, from a building in Karachi, Pakistan, November 1, 2009. Rozov was forced to give up after his parachute got stuck in a nearby building due to strong winds, according to local media. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2009
Liu Xinjun (L) and Jia Xiaoyu (R) hold a woman who fell out a window at her home in Tianjin, China, June 17, 2014. Liu and Jia held up an elderly who fell out her window and was stuck on a rack of an air-conditioner for five minutes, as another man Yang Ming held on to the woman with a rope from inside the room while waiting for firefighters to rescue. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Thai veterinarians carry a stray dog with a plastic container stuck on its head in Bangkok, Thailand, November 7, 2001. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
An Afghan child stuck in a hole in the wall cries in Arghandab district Kandahar province October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2009
Firefighters use an expanding machine to rescue a dog, which got its head stuck in a fence, at Luoyang, Henan province, China, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2012
Rescuers look at a boat stuck in the arch of Sant'Angelo bridge on the Tiber river in downtown Rome December 12, 2008, after days of rain and thunderstorms. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2008
A black bear is pictured with its head stuck in a milk can near Thurmont, Maryland, November 16, 2015. Maryland Department of Natural Resource workers tranquilized the bear before using an electric handsaw to cut the milk can off. The bear recovered consciousness and walked off unharmed. REUTERS/Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Rescuers try to reach a trapped infant inside a piece of sewage pipe, in this still image taken from video, in Jinhua city, Zhejiang province May 25, 2013. Firefighters in eastern China rescued an abandoned newborn baby boy lodged in a sewage pipe directly beneath a toilet commode, state television reported. REUTERS/China Central Television via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2013
Firefighters and local farmers pull with ropes to rescue a buffalo that fell into a dried-up well in Cangnan county of Wenzhou, Jiangsu province, China, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2012
A skunk with a beer can stuck on its head is seen in Oxford, Ohio September 14, 2014. The skunk was found near a college fraternity house and an animal control officer was able to free the skunk without getting sprayed, according to Oxford police. REUTERS/Oxford Police Department/Matt Hatfield/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, September 17, 2014
People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Firefighters pull a pig as they try to rescue it from a well at a pig farm in Huanghua township of Leqing, Zhejiang province, China, April 25, 2014. Seven local firefighters successfully rescued the 300 kg (661 lbs) pig, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, April 25, 2014
People watch as a diver with the French fire brigade rescues a cow that was trapped in a river after it slipped from its banks in Salome, northern France, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2011
A three-year-old wild leopard is pictured inside a well at the Nilachal hill area of the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati April 4, 2013. The leopard was taken to the Assam state zoological park after it fell into a well in the city, forest officials said. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2013
