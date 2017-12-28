Edition:
Suicide attack at Shi'ite center in Kabul

Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. Suicide bombers stormed a Shi'ite cultural centre and news agency in the Afghan capital on Thursday, killing more than 40 people and wounding scores, many of them students attending a conference. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. Suicide bombers stormed a Shi'ite cultural centre and news agency in the Afghan capital on Thursday, killing more than 40 people and wounding scores, many of them students attending a conference. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. Islamic State said in an online statement that it was responsible for the attack, the latest in a series the movement has claimed on Shi'ite targets in Kabul, saying the centre received support from Iran. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. Islamic State said in an online statement that it was responsible for the attack, the latest in a series the movement has claimed on Shi'ite targets in Kabul, saying the centre received support from Iran. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Bloodstains are seen at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. The attack occurred during a morning panel discussion on the anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Sunni-majority Afghanistan at the Tabian Social and Cultural Centre, witnesses said. The floor of the centre, at the basement level, was covered in blood as wailing survivors and relatives picked through the debris, while windows of the news agency, on the second floor, were all shattered. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
Bloodstains are seen at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. The attack occurred during a morning panel discussion on the anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Sunni-majority Afghanistan at the Tabian Social and Cultural Centre, witnesses said. The floor of the centre, at the basement level, was covered in blood as wailing survivors and relatives picked through the debris, while windows of the news agency, on the second floor, were all shattered. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An injured man is moved into an ambulance after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
An injured man is moved into an ambulance after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An injured man arrives at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
An injured man arrives at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan woman mourns at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
An Afghan woman mourns at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan firefighters spray water to remove the bloodstains at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
Afghan firefighters spray water to remove the bloodstains at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan man mourns inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
An Afghan man mourns inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan security force inspects bullet holes at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
An Afghan security force inspects bullet holes at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan men inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
Afghan men inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People carry a mourning man at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
People carry a mourning man at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man carries an empty coffin inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
An Afghan man carries an empty coffin inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
Afghan men mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
Afghan men mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
