Pictures | Wed Jun 21, 2017 | 2:35pm BST

Summer solstice at Stonehenge

People watch the sun rise on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Wednesday, June 21, 2017
People are seen as the sun rises on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
People touch the stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
People in druid costume watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
People watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
People meditate as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
The sun rises over Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
People practice yoga. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A woman leans against one of the stones. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A woman meditates as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Revellers watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
People gathered as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A woman at the stones of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
People rest against the stones of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
