Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Feb 5, 2018 | 3:20am GMT

Super Bowl halftime show

Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
1 / 14
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show as a projection of the late singer Prince is shown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show as a projection of the late singer Prince is shown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show as a projection of the late singer Prince is shown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
2 / 14
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 14
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 14
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 14
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
6 / 14
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
7 / 14
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
8 / 14
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 14
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 14
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 14
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 14
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 14
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Next Slideshows

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Memorable Super Bowl halftime performances.

02 Feb 2018
Copenhagen Fashion Week

Copenhagen Fashion Week

Highlights from Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark.

01 Feb 2018
Black Panther premiere

Black Panther premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of Marvel superhero movie "Black Panther" in Los Angeles.

30 Jan 2018
Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Memorable moments at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.

29 Jan 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Some of the 265 people identified as victims of disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar detail their abuse in court hearings.

Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel starts handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail.

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

Pitch invaders

Pitch invaders

When fans run onto the sports field.

Best of Super Bowl LII

Best of Super Bowl LII

The Philadelphia Eagles upset the defending champion New England Patriots 41-33 to capture their maiden Super Bowl title.

Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Highlights from the Singapore Airshow.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast