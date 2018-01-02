Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 2, 2018 | 11:30pm GMT

Supermoon rising

A supermoon rises behind the fair tower (Messeturm) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
A 'supermoon' full moon is seen rising above the skyline of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
A passenger plane, with a 'supermoon' full moon seen behind, makes its final landing approach towards Heathrow Airport in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
A 'supermoon' full moon is seen rising in Pieta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
A 'supermoon' full moon rises over the Castille Hotel and its Christmas decorations in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
The 'supermoon' is seen rising in Xiamen, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
The 'supermoon' full moon is seen through Christmas lights in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
A 'supermoon' full moon rises behind the guard tower on the 17th century San Salvatore Bastion in Pieta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
A 'supermoon' full moon is seen above Harpenden, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
The 'supermoon' is seen behind dog-shaped giant lanterns in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
The supermoon is seen rising behind a red lantern in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
A 'supermoon' is seen above the Hudson River and the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge from Nyack, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
A 'supermoon' full moon rises behind the antennae domes on a motor yacht in Pieta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
The 'supermoon' is seen rising behind street lights in Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
A 'supermoon' full moon can be seen in the distance over the wing of Air Force One as President Trump returns to Washington at the conclusion on his holiday vacation, from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
A 'supermoon' sets over the RT-70 radio telescope in the village of Molochnoye, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
A 'supermoon' rises behind the guard tower on the 17th century San Salvatore Bastion in Pieta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
The 'supermoon' is seen rising behind an advertising billboard in Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
A 'supermoon' full moon is seen through Christmas lights in Harpenden, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
