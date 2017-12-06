SUPERPUTIN exhibit
People look at the paintings depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition in UMAM museum in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A photographer takes pictures in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People look at a mobile phone as they stand in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People look at the paintings depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin dressed as Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman walks past busts depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin in the colours of the Russian national flag at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman looks at a mobile phone as she stands in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman stands in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman poses for a picture with a sculpture depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin riding a bear at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man takes a picture of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man looks at a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man looks at a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People stand in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman sits on a bench at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man takes a picture of the busts depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin in the colors of the Russian national flag at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman looks at an installation which includes a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
