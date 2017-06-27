Edition:
Tue Jun 27, 2017

Swarm of bees removed from Times Square

Beekeeper Hannah Baek works to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Beekeeper Andrew Cote works with a specialized vacuum cleaner before removing a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Beekeeper Hannah Baek works to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Beekeeper Andrew Cote inspects a large swarm of bees on a building before residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Bees swarm around a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Beekeeper Andrew Cote works with Hannah Baek to use a specialized vacuum cleaner to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
A small number of remaining bees fly around wax that a large swarm had left on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Bees poke their heads out of a container holding a large swarm of bees that were removed from a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Beekeeper Andrew Cote works with Hannah Baek to use a specialized vacuum cleaner to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Beekeepers Andrew Cote and Hannah Baek remove a container holding a large swarm of bees that they had removed from a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Beekeepers Andrew Cote and Hannah Baek work to prepare a hive to take a large swarm of bees that they had removed from a building in the Times Square district of New York, U.S., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Beekeeper Andrew Cote dumps a large swarm of bees that he had removed from a building in Times Square to a new hive at Bryant Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
