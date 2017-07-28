Syria's unexploded cluster bombs
Civil defense members safely detonate cluster bombs in the rebel-held area in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached in early July, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Unexploded cluster bomblets are seen in the rebel-held area in Deraa. A specialist civil defense team, trained last year in Jordan to clear mines, has dealt with about 100 cluster bombs in Deraa and nearby villages this week alone, a team member...more
Civil defense members at a damaged site in Deraa. After the tape and signs are set up, rescue service members pile bags of dirt around the cluster bomb and place their own blue-and-white explosive cylinder inside, a red wire trailing from...more
The remains of cluster munition containers. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
The team, in protective gear, hide behind mounds of soil or buildings. One man holding a trigger attached to the red wire warns his colleagues by radio. Then a shower of dirt and rubble erupts, leaving one fewer unexploded bomb on Deraa's streets. ...more
Civil defense members walk in the rebel-held area in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Deraa is located in a "de-escalation zone" agreed by the United States, Russia and Jordan as part of Washington's first peacemaking effort in Syria under President Donald Trump after six years of civil war. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Civil defense members prepare to safely detonate cluster bombs. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Damaged buildings are seen through a window a the rebel-held area in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Children are seen at a damaged house in the rebel-held area in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
A Civil defense member clears debris from the streets in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A girl walks near rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A bulldozer clears debris from the streets in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A boy rides a bicycle near damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
