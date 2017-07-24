Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 24, 2017 | 3:50pm BST

Taliban car bomb attack in Kabul

An Afghan shopkeeper inspects his shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan shopkeeper inspects his shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
An Afghan shopkeeper inspects his shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
1 / 13
An Afghan man removes fragments of glass from a building after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man removes fragments of glass from a building after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
An Afghan man removes fragments of glass from a building after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
2 / 13
An Afghan man who lost his son mourns inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man who lost his son mourns inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
An Afghan man who lost his son mourns inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
3 / 13
An Afghan shopkeeper inspects his shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan shopkeeper inspects his shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
An Afghan shopkeeper inspects his shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
4 / 13
An Afghan boy collects debris after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan boy collects debris after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
An Afghan boy collects debris after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
5 / 13
Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
6 / 13
An Afghan shopkeeper inspects his shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan shopkeeper inspects his shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
An Afghan shopkeeper inspects his shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
7 / 13
An injured man receives treatment after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An injured man receives treatment after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
An injured man receives treatment after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
8 / 13
Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
9 / 13
An Afghan man looks outside through a broken window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man looks outside through a broken window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
An Afghan man looks outside through a broken window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
10 / 13
An Afghan municipality worker sweeps a road at site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan municipality worker sweeps a road at site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
An Afghan municipality worker sweeps a road at site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
11 / 13
An Afghan woman mourns inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan woman mourns inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
An Afghan woman mourns inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
12 / 13
Afghan shopkeepers collect remains in front of a shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan shopkeepers collect remains in front of a shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Afghan shopkeepers collect remains in front of a shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Next Slideshows

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

24 Jul 2017
Sean Spicer resigns

Sean Spicer resigns

Sean Spicer has resigned as White House press secretary, ending a turbulent six months as the chief spokesman for President Trump's administration.

21 Jul 2017
Preparing for a Syrian gas attack

Preparing for a Syrian gas attack

Syrian medical staff learn how to treat victims of chemical weapons attacks, in a course organized by the World Health Organization in Turkey.

21 Jul 2017
Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour

Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour

Prince William and his wife Kate shore up relations with European Union countries before Britain leaves the bloc.

21 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly as Kenyan police crackdown on demonstrators angered at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast