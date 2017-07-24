Taliban car bomb attack in Kabul
An Afghan shopkeeper inspects his shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man removes fragments of glass from a building after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man who lost his son mourns inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan shopkeeper inspects his shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan boy collects debris after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan shopkeeper inspects his shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An injured man receives treatment after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan man looks outside through a broken window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan municipality worker sweeps a road at site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan woman mourns inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan shopkeepers collect remains in front of a shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Next Slideshows
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Sean Spicer resigns
Sean Spicer has resigned as White House press secretary, ending a turbulent six months as the chief spokesman for President Trump's administration.
Preparing for a Syrian gas attack
Syrian medical staff learn how to treat victims of chemical weapons attacks, in a course organized by the World Health Organization in Turkey.
Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour
Prince William and his wife Kate shore up relations with European Union countries before Britain leaves the bloc.
MORE IN PICTURES
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly as Kenyan police crackdown on demonstrators angered at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.