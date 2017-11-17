Edition:
Fri Nov 17, 2017

Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster

Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage

Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Roadster 2 during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. Tesla/via REUTERS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Roadster 2 during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Roadster 2 during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Semi, the company's electric big-rig truck. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Semi, the company's electric big-rig truck. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Semi, the company's electric big-rig truck. Tesla/via REUTERS
An interior view of the Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

An interior view of the Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
An interior view of the Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
An interior view of the Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

An interior view of the Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
An interior view of the Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
