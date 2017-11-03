Thailand's floating basket festival returns
A girl prays before casting a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People gather to place krathongs (floating baskets) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A boy dressed in traditional Thai clothes prepares to place a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Men gather to place krathongs (floating baskets) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man lights joss sticks and candle before casting a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A boy prays before casting a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A girl casts a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People gather to place krathongs (floating baskets) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A girl prays before casting a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People gather to place krathongs (floating baskets) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A krathong (floating basket) is seen before being place with candles into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
