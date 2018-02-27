The colors of Holi
A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with his face smeared in coloured powder, reacts as his fellow student throws coloured powder on his face during Holi celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, February 26, 2018....more
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as fellow students throw coloured powder in her face during the Holi celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Students of Rabindra Bharati University, with their faces smeared in coloured powder, take a selfie during celebrations for Holi inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Students of Rabindra Bharati University, with their faces smeared in coloured powder, take a selfie during celebrations for Holi inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with her face smeared in coloured powder, poses during celebrations for Holi inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men shield themselves from women playfully beating them with bamboo sticks during "Lathmar Holi" in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
