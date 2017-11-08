Edition:
The day Trump won

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton fills out her ballot at the Douglas Grafflin Elementary School in Chappaqua, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Donald Trump and his family attend a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill Clinton meet with supporters after voting at the Douglas Grafflin Elementary School in Chappaqua, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Supporters of Donald Trump are silhouetted at a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is covered with "I Voted" stickers left by voters, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A voter casts her ballot in Smithfield, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Travis Lopes, 30, casts his vote in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Hillary Clinton meets with supporters at the Douglas Grafflin Elementary School in Chappaqua, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A voter looks over her ballot at Sam's Auto Sales in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Somali Americans vote at the Christ Church Unity in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A child looks through a magnifying glass at a voting machine in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Grace Bell Hardison, a 100-year-old woman recently mentioned by President Barack Obama after attempts were made to purge her from the voter registration list and hence deny her right to vote, receives an "I Voted Today" sticker from election official Elaine Hudnell after she cast her ballot from a car in Belhaven, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A supporter, draped in a flag emblazoned with Donald Trump's name and slogans, watches returns on Fox News in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Jill Huennekens of Milwaukee attends Hillary Clinton's election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A cake in the form of Donald Trump is brought into the hotel where his election night rally was held in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Guests at Hillary Clinton's election night rally watch returns at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A Trump supporter adjusts her hat as she waits at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Trump supporters embrace as they watch election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Trump supporters celebrate as they watch election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as a state is called in favor of Donald Trump, during a watch party at the University of Sydney in Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Trump supporters celebrate as election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta addresses supporters at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Campaign chairman John Podesta is seen on a TV at a New York hotel as he addresses the crowd that turned out for Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
An aide parts a curtain during Donald Trump's election night rally at the Hilton Hotel in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Donald Trump embraces his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway as campaign CEO Steve Bannon looks on (R) during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Donald Trump greets his running mate Mike Pence during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Donald Trump greets supporters at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A man leans out of a Hummer shouting words in support of Donald Trump while driving through Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters react as results come in during Donald Trump's election night rally at the Hilton Hotel in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A supporter walks on discarded posters following Donald Trump's election night rally at the Hilton Hotel in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Members of the media work at Donald Trump's election night rally at the Hilton Hotel in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
One of hundreds of protesters shouts as fireworks explode in in Oakland, California, following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
