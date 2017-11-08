The day Trump won
Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton fills out her ballot at the Douglas Grafflin Elementary School in Chappaqua, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump and his family attend a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill Clinton meet with supporters after voting at the Douglas Grafflin Elementary School in Chappaqua, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Donald Trump are silhouetted at a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is covered with "I Voted" stickers left by voters, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
A voter casts her ballot in Smithfield, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Travis Lopes, 30, casts his vote in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Hillary Clinton meets with supporters at the Douglas Grafflin Elementary School in Chappaqua, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A voter looks over her ballot at Sam's Auto Sales in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Somali Americans vote at the Christ Church Unity in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
A child looks through a magnifying glass at a voting machine in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker
Grace Bell Hardison, a 100-year-old woman recently mentioned by President Barack Obama after attempts were made to purge her from the voter registration list and hence deny her right to vote, receives an "I Voted Today" sticker from election official...more
A supporter, draped in a flag emblazoned with Donald Trump's name and slogans, watches returns on Fox News in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Jill Huennekens of Milwaukee attends Hillary Clinton's election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A cake in the form of Donald Trump is brought into the hotel where his election night rally was held in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Guests at Hillary Clinton's election night rally watch returns at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Trump supporter adjusts her hat as she waits at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Trump supporters embrace as they watch election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Trump supporters celebrate as they watch election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as a state is called in favor of Donald Trump, during a watch party at the University of Sydney in Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Trump supporters celebrate as election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta addresses supporters at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Campaign chairman John Podesta is seen on a TV at a New York hotel as he addresses the crowd that turned out for Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An aide parts a curtain during Donald Trump's election night rally at the Hilton Hotel in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump embraces his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway as campaign CEO Steve Bannon looks on (R) during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump greets his running mate Mike Pence during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump greets supporters at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man leans out of a Hummer shouting words in support of Donald Trump while driving through Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Supporters react as results come in during Donald Trump's election night rally at the Hilton Hotel in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A supporter walks on discarded posters following Donald Trump's election night rally at the Hilton Hotel in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Members of the media work at Donald Trump's election night rally at the Hilton Hotel in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
One of hundreds of protesters shouts as fireworks explode in in Oakland, California, following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Next Slideshows
100 years since Russian Revolution
Parades and events mark a century since the Bolshevik revolution that led to the rise of the Soviet Union.
UNESCO town in Vietnam under water
The UNESCO heritage town of Hoi An has been inundated by Typhoon Damrey.
Mass shooting at Texas church
A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.
MORE IN PICTURES
CMA Awards red carpet
Style at the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Cleaning up the Niger Delta
Nearly a decade after two catastrophic oil spills on the Bodo Creek, a comprehensive cleanup has finally been launched in the southern Nigerian region.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Labor of love French chateau for sale
A vast 18th-century chateau on the banks of France's River Loire is likely to be sold for a fraction of the amount its owner has spent restoring it.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Fog forces Trump to cancel secret trip to DMZ
President Trump's secret attempt to visit the heavily fortified demilitarized zone is defeated by fog and mist.
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.