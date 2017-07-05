The Fourth of July
The Empire State Building is seen behind the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Two female members of the Kwahamot Waterski Team hold American flags as they pass the audience during the team's Independence Day waterski show in Tomahawk, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Deb Settle comes up for air while competing in the Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest in Key West, Florida. Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/via REUTERS
Christian Jacobs, whose U.S. Marine father, Christopher, was killed in a training exercise, waits in the rain for remarks by President Trump to military families who have gathered for a Fourth of July picnic on the South Lawn of the White House...more
People watch the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show from Brooklyn in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People watch the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People watch the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fireworks explode over the U.S. Capitol, the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial (R) in celebration of the 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the 4th of July holiday in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The Empire State Building is seen behind the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump concludes his remarks while First Lady Melania Trump applauds as they welcome military families who have gathered for a Fourth of July picnic on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Balloons fly at the Lincoln Memorial before a fireworks show in celebration of the 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man dressed as a clown greets onlookers at the 'Pow Wow Days Parade' during Independence Day celebrations in Tomahawk, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
A girl leaps into the air while watching a fireworks display, in celebration of the upcoming July 4 Independence Day, at Tod's Point in Greenwich, Connecticut. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman holds U.S. flags during a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person jumps on a trampoline before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman sun tans on the beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Local residents watch a fireworks display at Tod's Point in Greenwich, Connecticut. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A boy plays inside the Lincoln Memorial before a fireworks show in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Boats are silhouetted as fireworks explode marking Independence Day in Stonington, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man dressed as a mermaid rides a horse during a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A girl holds a U.S. flag watching a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person in a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume walks the 'Pow Wow Days Parade' route during Independence Day celebrations in Tomahawk, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Michael O'Kane (R), 15, emerges from the ocean wearing patriotic swim trunks after surfing in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Independence Day decorations are sold at a supermarket in Manchester, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People march during a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. flags are displayed on the beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A couple walks towards the ocean in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Next Slideshows
Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again
Joey Chestnut beats the competition to win the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island for the 10th time.
Latte art
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin is taking coffee art to the next level, creating miniature imitations of famous paintings on foamy cups of java at his central...
Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna
The rocky, windswept slopes of Europe's most active volcano are a proving ground for robots designed for a future mission to the moon.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.
MORE IN PICTURES
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly as Kenyan police crackdown on demonstrators angered at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.