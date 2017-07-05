Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jul 5, 2017 | 2:16pm BST

The G20 Walking Dead

Participants perform inthe so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Participants perform inthe so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Participants perform inthe so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
1 / 19
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
2 / 19
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration in Hamburg. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration in Hamburg. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration in Hamburg. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
3 / 19
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
4 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
5 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
6 / 19
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
7 / 19
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
8 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
9 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
10 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
11 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
12 / 19
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
13 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
14 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
15 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
16 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
17 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
18 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Flooding in China

Flooding in China

Next Slideshows

Flooding in China

Flooding in China

Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.

05 Jul 2017
Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.

05 Jul 2017
Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

Inside the U.S.-backed assault to capture the Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

03 Jul 2017
Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.

03 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly as Kenyan police crackdown on demonstrators angered at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast