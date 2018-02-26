The long journey to school
A man holds onto a rope as he takes school children on a makeshift raft across a river so that they can attend school in Paranaque city, south of Manila, Philippines February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
High school students cross the Ranteangin river on their way home in Maroko village, in Kolaka Utara, Indonesia July 28, 2017. Antara Foto/Jojon via REUTERS
Schoolchildren ride on a makeshift raft to attend the opening of classes at a remote Casili Elementary School in Montalban, Rizal northeast of Manila, Philippines June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man pushes a tub carrying children as he gets them back home after school at a flooded area in Duchang, Jiangxi Province, China, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Saudi children of al-Fefi family walk up the stairs as they make their way to their schools through Fifa Mountain, in Jazan, south of Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A student from "the cliff village" in Atule'er climbs newly-constructed steel ladders after school to go home for holidays, in Liangshan Sichuan province, China, November 19, 2016. The steel ladders which replaced the unsafe vine ladders shortened...more
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend the first day of classes in Sitio Kinabuksan, Kawag village, Subic, Zambales Province, north of Manila June 1, 2015. An estimated 24 million...more
Xu Liangfan escorts students on a cliff path as they make their way to Banpo Primary School in Shengji county, Bijie city in Guizhou province, China, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Students hold on to the side steel bars of a collapsed bridge as they cross a river to get to school at Sanghiang Tanjung village in Lebak regency, Indonesia's Banten village, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
School girls walk across a plank on the walls of the 16th century Galle fort, Sri Lanka, July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Xie Bihua (L), a 47-year-old teacher of a rural primary school located at the mountainous area, leads on a small dirt road as he walks with his students after school, in Weining Yi, Hui, and Miao Autonomous County, Guizhou province, China, May 28,...more
Students wearing rubber boots use chairs as a make-shift bridge to get to a classroom at Sitio Tapayan elementary school in Taytay, Rizal province, north of Manila, July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Primary school students walk through the ruins of a demolition area surrounding their school, after class in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Elementary schoolchildren wear protective headgear as they walk to school in Tokyo, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Elementary school boys carry their shoes and bags after crossing a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Students travel in a vehicle after attending school at Ibsheway el-Malaq village in Gharbia governorate, northeast of Cairo, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Students walk near a geiger counter, measuring a radiation level of 0.12 microsievert per hour, at Omika Elementary School, about 13 miles from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Minamisoma, Japan, March 8, 2012....more
An Afghan schoolboy cycles past a soldier from the U.S. Army's Able troop, 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry, of the 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, in village of Ahmadak, Baraki Barak district in Logar province, during a joint patrol...more
Kashmiri children cross a damaged footbridge built over a stream, on their way back home from school in Srinagar, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Elementary school girls cross a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Students cycle through the haze-blanketed town of Sampit, in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Students use a wooden boat to cross the Bengawan Solo river to attend school in Bojonegoro, East Java province, April 7, 2015, in this picture taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Aguk Sudarmojo/Antara Foto
Students, walking to school, are dwarfed by power towers as they fight their way across an open field, during a winter storm, in Pickering, east of Toronto, Canada, December 12, 2000. REUTERS/File
