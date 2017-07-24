Edition:
The ruins of Mosul

A member of Iraqi security forces holds an Islamic State flag on top of a building destroyed from clashes in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
An old bridge destroyed by clashes is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is seen, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Military vehicles of Iraqi security forces are seen in the Old City, July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Iraqi security forces walk along destroyed buildings from clashes in the Old City, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk in a destroyed building at the Old City, July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City, July 2, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
The remains of vehicles are seen in the Old City, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Members of Iraqi Federal police carry suicide belts used by Islamic State militants in the Old City, July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Members of Federal police are seen in the Old City, July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Destroyed buildings from clashes are seen in the Old City, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) personnel walk in a destroyed building in the Old City, July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
An old bridge destroyed during clashes is seen in the Old City, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A view of a part of the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A member of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) walks on rubble next to buildings destroyed from clashes in the Old City, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Smoke billows from the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after it was retaken by Iraqi forces in the Old City, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
A member of Iraqi Federal police walks among buildings destroyed from clashes in the Old City, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police runs for cover on the frontline in the Old City, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
