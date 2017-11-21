The rule of Mugabe

Renowned wildlife artist Larry Norton, his wife Sara and their six-month-old daughter Madeline look at their home for the last time before vacating their farm, August 2002. Mugabe's government ordered almost 3,000 white farmers to vacate their farms...more

Renowned wildlife artist Larry Norton, his wife Sara and their six-month-old daughter Madeline look at their home for the last time before vacating their farm, August 2002. Mugabe's government ordered almost 3,000 white farmers to vacate their farms by midnight August 8, 2002, in order to make way for landless peasants. REUTERS/Paul Cadenhead

