Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jun 23, 2017 | 1:10am BST

The scene of the Philando Castile shooting

The car of Philando Castile is seen surrounded by police vehicles in an evidence photo taken after he was fatally shot by St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in July 2016. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

The car of Philando Castile is seen surrounded by police vehicles in an evidence photo taken after he was fatally shot by St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in July 2016. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
The car of Philando Castile is seen surrounded by police vehicles in an evidence photo taken after he was fatally shot by St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in July 2016. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 22
A still photo taken from a dashcam video shows the July 2016 police shooting of Philando Castile. Courtesy Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

A still photo taken from a dashcam video shows the July 2016 police shooting of Philando Castile. Courtesy Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A still photo taken from a dashcam video shows the July 2016 police shooting of Philando Castile. Courtesy Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 22
The trajectory of where a bullet became lodged next to a child's chair in the rear seat of the car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

The trajectory of where a bullet became lodged next to a child's chair in the rear seat of the car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
The trajectory of where a bullet became lodged next to a child's chair in the rear seat of the car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 22
A still image from police video shows Diamond Reynolds being comforted by her daughter while handcuffed in the back seat of a police patrol vehicle, after her boyfriend Philando Castile was fatally shot. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

A still image from police video shows Diamond Reynolds being comforted by her daughter while handcuffed in the back seat of a police patrol vehicle, after her boyfriend Philando Castile was fatally shot. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
A still image from police video shows Diamond Reynolds being comforted by her daughter while handcuffed in the back seat of a police patrol vehicle, after her boyfriend Philando Castile was fatally shot. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 22
The gun belonging to Philando Castile lies on the ground outside his car next to bloodstains and a shoe. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

The gun belonging to Philando Castile lies on the ground outside his car next to bloodstains and a shoe. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
The gun belonging to Philando Castile lies on the ground outside his car next to bloodstains and a shoe. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 22
Bloodstains and bullet holes are seen in the front seat and seatbelt in the car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Bloodstains and bullet holes are seen in the front seat and seatbelt in the car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Bloodstains and bullet holes are seen in the front seat and seatbelt in the car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 22
An investigator lifts fabric to show a bullet lodged in the car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

An investigator lifts fabric to show a bullet lodged in the car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
An investigator lifts fabric to show a bullet lodged in the car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 22
Bloodstains are seen next to markers outside the car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Bloodstains are seen next to markers outside the car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Bloodstains are seen next to markers outside the car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 22
The handgun of St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez is seen in an investigation photograph. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

The handgun of St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez is seen in an investigation photograph. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
The handgun of St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez is seen in an investigation photograph. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 22
The bloodied car insurance papers of Philando Castile are seen in the pocket of St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

The bloodied car insurance papers of Philando Castile are seen in the pocket of St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
The bloodied car insurance papers of Philando Castile are seen in the pocket of St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 22
St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez poses for investigation photographs after he fatally shot Philando Castile. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez poses for investigation photographs after he fatally shot Philando Castile. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez poses for investigation photographs after he fatally shot Philando Castile. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 22
The school identification card of Philando Castile is seen in a police evidence photo. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

The school identification card of Philando Castile is seen in a police evidence photo. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
The school identification card of Philando Castile is seen in a police evidence photo. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 22
The gun belonging to Philando Castile lies on the ground outside his car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

The gun belonging to Philando Castile lies on the ground outside his car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
The gun belonging to Philando Castile lies on the ground outside his car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 22
An investigator holds the wallet of Philando Castile in an evidence photo. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

An investigator holds the wallet of Philando Castile in an evidence photo. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
An investigator holds the wallet of Philando Castile in an evidence photo. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 22
A bullet extracted from the car of Philando Castile. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

A bullet extracted from the car of Philando Castile. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
A bullet extracted from the car of Philando Castile. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 22
A child's car seat is seen at the rear of Philando Castile's car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

A child's car seat is seen at the rear of Philando Castile's car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
A child's car seat is seen at the rear of Philando Castile's car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 22
A still image from police video shows Diamond Reynolds crying next to her daughter while handcuffed in the back seat of a police patrol vehicle. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

A still image from police video shows Diamond Reynolds crying next to her daughter while handcuffed in the back seat of a police patrol vehicle. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
A still image from police video shows Diamond Reynolds crying next to her daughter while handcuffed in the back seat of a police patrol vehicle. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 22
Bloodstains are seen next to a marker in the car of Philando Castile. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Bloodstains are seen next to a marker in the car of Philando Castile. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Bloodstains are seen next to a marker in the car of Philando Castile. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 22
A shell casing from a bullet fired at Philando Castile lies outside his car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

A shell casing from a bullet fired at Philando Castile lies outside his car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
A shell casing from a bullet fired at Philando Castile lies outside his car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
19 / 22
A bullet hole is seen in a bloodied seat belt in the car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

A bullet hole is seen in a bloodied seat belt in the car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
A bullet hole is seen in a bloodied seat belt in the car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
20 / 22
Bloodstains and a marker are seen on the car of Philando Castile. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Bloodstains and a marker are seen on the car of Philando Castile. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Bloodstains and a marker are seen on the car of Philando Castile. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
21 / 22
Bloodstains surround a bullet hole in the car of Philando Castile. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Bloodstains surround a bullet hole in the car of Philando Castile. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Bloodstains surround a bullet hole in the car of Philando Castile. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

22 Jun 2017
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in...

22 Jun 2017
Mosul's famous mosque destroyed

Mosul's famous mosque destroyed

The Islamic State has blown up the landmark Grand al-Nuri Mosque and its leaning minaret in Mosul, the Iraqi military says.

22 Jun 2017
Day of Rage in London

Day of Rage in London

Protesters gathered outside UK parliament after Queen's Speech, blaming the deadly Grenfell Tower fire on years of Conservative cuts and demanding the fall of...

22 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly as Kenyan police crackdown on demonstrators angered at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast