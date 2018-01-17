Thousands flee erupting volcano
Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer
A farmer gets his calf to bring to the nearest evacuation centre after Mayon Volcano spews ashes in Camalig, Albay province. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Stringer
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS
Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer
Mayon Volcano spews ash, as it is pictured from Legazpi, Albay. via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Puerto Rico in the dark
Almost four months ago, Hurricane Maria decimated the U.S. territory's outdated electric grid so forcefully that 40 percent of its 3.4 million residents remain...
Protesting the pope
Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Australian Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.
Details at Detroit Auto Show
The finishing touches on model cars at Detroit Auto Show.
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Winter wonderland
Frozen scenes from around the world.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Almost four months ago, Hurricane Maria decimated the U.S. territory's outdated electric grid so forcefully that 40 percent of its 3.4 million residents remain without power.
Dakar Rally 2018
Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.