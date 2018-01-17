Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jan 17, 2018 | 2:25pm GMT

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer

Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 12
A farmer gets his calf to bring to the nearest evacuation centre after Mayon Volcano spews ashes in Camalig, Albay province. REUTERS/Stringer

A farmer gets his calf to bring to the nearest evacuation centre after Mayon Volcano spews ashes in Camalig, Albay province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
A farmer gets his calf to bring to the nearest evacuation centre after Mayon Volcano spews ashes in Camalig, Albay province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 12
A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Stringer

A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 12
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer

Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 12
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 12
Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 12
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 12
The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer

The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 12
The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS

The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 12
Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 12
Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 12
Mayon Volcano spews ash, as it is pictured from Legazpi, Albay. via REUTERS

Mayon Volcano spews ash, as it is pictured from Legazpi, Albay. via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Mayon Volcano spews ash, as it is pictured from Legazpi, Albay. via REUTERS
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Next Slideshows

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

2:05pm GMT
Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Almost four months ago, Hurricane Maria decimated the U.S. territory's outdated electric grid so forcefully that 40 percent of its 3.4 million residents remain...

16 Jan 2018
Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

16 Jan 2018
Protesting the pope

Protesting the pope

Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.

16 Jan 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Australian Open

Best of Australian Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Details at Detroit Auto Show

Details at Detroit Auto Show

The finishing touches on model cars at Detroit Auto Show.

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Winter wonderland

Winter wonderland

Frozen scenes from around the world.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Almost four months ago, Hurricane Maria decimated the U.S. territory's outdated electric grid so forcefully that 40 percent of its 3.4 million residents remain without power.

Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Dakar Rally 2018

Dakar Rally 2018

Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast