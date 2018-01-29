Thousands homeless after Kenya slum fire
A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya. A fire in Nairobi's Kijiji slum has left around 6,000 residents homeless, according to local media. REUTERS/Thomas...more
Residents attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A resident reacts after running out of water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slum in Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents gather near their salvaged belongings as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A resident attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents watch as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A resident attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A resident attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents react after running out of water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents pour water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slum in Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A resident watches as houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A resident attempts to salvage belongings as houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A resident stands gather near her salvaged belongings as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents react after running out of water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A resident stands near her salvaged belongings as houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents gather near their salvaged belongings as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Next Slideshows
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
Korean hockey diplomacy
North and South Korean hockey players will form a unified women's team at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Grammy red carpet
Fashion highlights from the Grammys.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside Guantanamo
A look inside the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base.
State of the Union
President Donald Trump delivers his annual address to Congress.
Driverless cars
Inside the technology and testing of self-driving cars.
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.
Kenya's opposition leader takes symbolic oath of office
Thousands watch opposition leader Raila Odinga take a symbolic presidential oath in a direct challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Best of Super Bowl halftimes
Memorable Super Bowl halftime performances.
Black Panther premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of Marvel superhero movie "Black Panther" in Los Angeles.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.