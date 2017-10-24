Today in Sports
Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement celebrates his 9-yard touchdown catch during the third quarter against the Washington Redskins inside linebacker Zach Brown. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess with the flame on the torch during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Real Madrid�s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning The Best FIFA Men�s Player Award with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her group stage match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) second baseman Jose Altuve (27) left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) and third baseman Alex Bregman (2) during workouts before game one of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium....more
Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap defends as Washington Wizards guard John Wall drives to the net in the third quarter. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Romania's Simona Halep prepares to sign autographs for spectators, after winning her group stage match with France's Caroline Garcia. REUTERS/Edgar Su
New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad kicks the puck out of a scrum during the second period against the San Jose Sharks. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Actor Idris Elba performs during the FIFA Football Awards in London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) scores a tochdown past 53 and free safety Rodney McLeod (23) during the second half. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) steals the ball from Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea (5) during the first quarter. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) catches a pass en route to scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) looks on as guard Bradley Beal (3) attempts a shot while defended by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
