Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Oct 24, 2017 | 2:30pm BST

Today in Sports

Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement celebrates his 9-yard touchdown catch during the third quarter against the Washington Redskins inside linebacker Zach Brown. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement celebrates his 9-yard touchdown catch during the third quarter against the Washington Redskins inside linebacker Zach Brown. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement celebrates his 9-yard touchdown catch during the third quarter against the Washington Redskins inside linebacker Zach Brown. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 13
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess with the flame on the torch during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess with the flame on the torch during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess with the flame on the torch during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 13
Real Madrid�s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning The Best FIFA Men�s Player Award with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Real Madrid�s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning The Best FIFA Men�s Player Award with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Real Madrid�s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning The Best FIFA Men�s Player Award with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
3 / 13
Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her group stage match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her group stage match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her group stage match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Close
4 / 13
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) second baseman Jose Altuve (27) left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) and third baseman Alex Bregman (2) during workouts before game one of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) second baseman Jose Altuve (27) left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) and third baseman Alex Bregman (2) during workouts before game one of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium....more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) second baseman Jose Altuve (27) left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) and third baseman Alex Bregman (2) during workouts before game one of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 13
Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap defends as Washington Wizards guard John Wall drives to the net in the third quarter. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap defends as Washington Wizards guard John Wall drives to the net in the third quarter. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap defends as Washington Wizards guard John Wall drives to the net in the third quarter. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 13
Romania's Simona Halep prepares to sign autographs for spectators, after winning her group stage match with France's Caroline Garcia. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Romania's Simona Halep prepares to sign autographs for spectators, after winning her group stage match with France's Caroline Garcia. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Romania's Simona Halep prepares to sign autographs for spectators, after winning her group stage match with France's Caroline Garcia. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
7 / 13
New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad kicks the puck out of a scrum during the second period against the San Jose Sharks. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad kicks the puck out of a scrum during the second period against the San Jose Sharks. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad kicks the puck out of a scrum during the second period against the San Jose Sharks. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 13
Actor Idris Elba performs during the FIFA Football Awards in London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Actor Idris Elba performs during the FIFA Football Awards in London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Actor Idris Elba performs during the FIFA Football Awards in London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
9 / 13
Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) scores a tochdown past 53 and free safety Rodney McLeod (23) during the second half. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) scores a tochdown past 53 and free safety Rodney McLeod (23) during the second half. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) scores a tochdown past 53 and free safety Rodney McLeod (23) during the second half. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 13
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) steals the ball from Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea (5) during the first quarter. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) steals the ball from Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea (5) during the first quarter. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) steals the ball from Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea (5) during the first quarter. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 13
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) catches a pass en route to scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) catches a pass en route to scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) catches a pass en route to scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 13
Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) looks on as guard Bradley Beal (3) attempts a shot while defended by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) looks on as guard Bradley Beal (3) attempts a shot while defended by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) looks on as guard Bradley Beal (3) attempts a shot while defended by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Athletes protest racial injustice

Athletes protest racial injustice

Next Slideshows

Athletes protest racial injustice

Athletes protest racial injustice

Athletes stage on-field protests against police brutality and racial injustice, as President Donald Trump calls for owners to fire those who refuse to stand...

29 Sep 2017
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

22 Sep 2017
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

21 Sep 2017
Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

11 Sep 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Lighting the Olympic torch

Lighting the Olympic torch

The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.

Parade of the skeletons

Parade of the skeletons

People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast