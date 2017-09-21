Today in Sports

Edition:
Boston Red Sox third baseman Deven Marrero throws out Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy (not pictured) at first base on a ground ball in the eighth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Real Madrid�s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a match against Real Betis in Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Tommy Joseph hits a home run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Jonathan Alvez of Barcelona scores a goal against Brazil's Santos at Vila Belmiro Stadium in Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi, center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and right fielder Mookie Betts celebrate after defeated the Baltimore Orioles 9-0 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Calgary Flames defenseman Juuso Valimaki and goalie Jon Gillies stop a shot from Vancouver Canucks center Cole Cassels in their preseason game at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A detailed view of Chicago Cubs third baseman Javier Baez's hat and glove with the initials P.R. for his home country Puerto Rico against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud in action against Doncaster Rovers at Emirates Stadium in London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Tommy Joseph reacts after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Barcelona�s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty spot with Nelson Semedo against Eibar. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Teoscar Hernandez slides at home plate to score ahead of the tag from Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez in the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Ramiro of Gremio and Matheus Fernandes of Botafogo in action at Arena do Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell is checked on by the trainer after he is hit by a foul ball in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second one day match against Australia in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Willian Arao (R) of Flamengo celebrates with Everton Ribeiro after scoring against Chapecoense in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius tosses his bat after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Medals for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games are seen during its unveiling ceremony in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
