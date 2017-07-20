Toilet paper brides
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models are pictured backstage wearing wedding dresses made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present wedding dresses made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Classic car rally in Austrian Alps
Participants drive their cars during the Ennstal Classic oldtimer rally.
Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics
A team of Afghan girls competed in an academic robotics competition in the United States after American officials agreed to allow them to enter the country...
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
Counting of the swans
Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to...
MORE IN PICTURES
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.