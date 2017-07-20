Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jul 20, 2017 | 6:35pm BST

Toilet paper brides

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 17
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 17
Models are pictured backstage wearing wedding dresses made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models are pictured backstage wearing wedding dresses made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Models are pictured backstage wearing wedding dresses made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 17
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 17
Models present wedding dresses made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models present wedding dresses made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Models present wedding dresses made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 17
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 17
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 17
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 17
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 17
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 17
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Classic car rally in Austrian Alps

Classic car rally in Austrian Alps

Next Slideshows

Classic car rally in Austrian Alps

Classic car rally in Austrian Alps

Participants drive their cars during the Ennstal Classic oldtimer rally.

20 Jul 2017
Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

A team of Afghan girls competed in an academic robotics competition in the United States after American officials agreed to allow them to enter the country...

19 Jul 2017
When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.

18 Jul 2017
Counting of the swans

Counting of the swans

Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to...

17 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast