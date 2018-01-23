Tokyo digs out from snowstorm
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man makes his way at a park in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man rides a bicycle in the heavy snow in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow nearby the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man clears snow at a road in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman and her baby make their way on a snow-covered sidewalk in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman makes her way on a snow-covered sidewalk in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman and a dog make their way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man takes a picture at a park in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Women take a walk with their pet dog at a park in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man jogs in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Next Slideshows
Best of SAG Awards
Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Women's March 2018
Hundreds of thousands turn out for the second Women's March.
SAG Awards red carpet
Style from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis hopes to inject new confidence in the two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse...
MORE IN PICTURES
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic medalists.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Turkey begins a military offensive against U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters in Syria�s Afrin region, a move that could potentially bring Turkish forces into confrontation with those of their NATO ally the United States.
Inside Davos
Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.
Haute Couture week in Paris
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Gunmen storm Afghan aid office
Gunmen storm an office of the Save the Children aid agency in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Celebrity portraits
Up close and personal with famous faces.