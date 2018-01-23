Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 23, 2018 | 1:25am GMT

Tokyo digs out from snowstorm

A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 13
A man makes his way at a park in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man makes his way at a park in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
A man makes his way at a park in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
2 / 13
A man rides a bicycle in the heavy snow in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man rides a bicycle in the heavy snow in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A man rides a bicycle in the heavy snow in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
3 / 13
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow nearby the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow nearby the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow nearby the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 13
A man clears snow at a road in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man clears snow at a road in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
A man clears snow at a road in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 13
A woman and her baby make their way on a snow-covered sidewalk in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman and her baby make their way on a snow-covered sidewalk in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
A woman and her baby make their way on a snow-covered sidewalk in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 13
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 13
A woman makes her way on a snow-covered sidewalk in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman makes her way on a snow-covered sidewalk in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
A woman makes her way on a snow-covered sidewalk in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
8 / 13
A woman and a dog make their way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman and a dog make their way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A woman and a dog make their way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
9 / 13
A man takes a picture at a park in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man takes a picture at a park in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
A man takes a picture at a park in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 13
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
11 / 13
Women take a walk with their pet dog at a park in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Women take a walk with their pet dog at a park in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Women take a walk with their pet dog at a park in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
12 / 13
A man jogs in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man jogs in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A man jogs in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Best of SAG Awards

Best of SAG Awards

Next Slideshows

Best of SAG Awards

Best of SAG Awards

Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

22 Jan 2018
Women's March 2018

Women's March 2018

Hundreds of thousands turn out for the second Women's March.

22 Jan 2018
SAG Awards red carpet

SAG Awards red carpet

Style from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

22 Jan 2018
Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis hopes to inject new confidence in the two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse...

22 Jan 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic medalists.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkey begins a military offensive against U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters in Syria�s Afrin region, a move that could potentially bring Turkish forces into confrontation with those of their NATO ally the United States.

Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Gunmen storm Afghan aid office

Gunmen storm Afghan aid office

Gunmen storm an office of the Save the Children aid agency in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Celebrity portraits

Celebrity portraits

Up close and personal with famous faces.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast